Last night at the Republican debate when every candidate declared they would oppose a deficit reduction deal consisting of over 90% spending cuts captured the party's anti-tax monomania. (It also left plenty of room for future dorm-room hypothetical scenarios: What about a 99-1 ratio? What if space aliens threatened to destroy Earth unless we raised taxes on Bill Gates by a dollar and it had to be done through a legislated tax hike rather than a voluntary donation?)

Meanwhile, there are murmuring of dissent within the conservative movement. President Obama's spurned offer to Republicans was dismayingly generous -- a budget deal consisting of 80% spending cuts, with all new revenue coming in the context of a reformed tax code with far lower rates. Doesn't anybody on the right think the GOP should have taken that deal -- if nothing else, to protect against the risk of the Bush tax cuts expiring, and far higher taxes ensuing?

It turns out that some of them do think that. They simply have to couch their argument in terms that play to the GOP's partisan animus. In today's Wall Street Journal, former Bush administration economist Glenn Hubbard advocates that kind of revenue-enhancing tax reform bargain. But he presents it as a policy option that Obama fervently opposes: