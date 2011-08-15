Recently, a choir of industry voices has risen up in opposition to strengthened controls on smog proposed by the Environmental Protection Agency. As with other recent environmental rules, opponents have made lots of noise about the potential economic harm and job losses, while attempting to downplay the environmental benefits. House GOP members, for example, decried the “potentially devastating impacts of [the EPA’s] proposed new standards on the U.S. economy and jobs.” But these and other alarmist calls all suffer from the same flaw: They’re premised on studies that disregard basic best practices in cost-benefit analysis in order to force their point.

One of the main linchpins of industry’s case against the proposed smog rules is made most extensively in a report by the American Petroleum Institute. The argument is based on the fact that that many of the early deaths avoided by the rule will come from a reduction in soot (or particulate matter), not smog (or ozone). Some might call this lifesaving benefit killing two birds with one stone, but API cries foul.

In the cost-benefit analyses that typically judge these rules, the lifesaving effects of particulate matter reduction are considered a “co-benefit” or “ancillary benefit.” There are benefits (soot reduction) that are accrued in addition to the ones that come from taking down the target risk (smog). Best practices for economic analysis require that co-benefits be included, because they are genuine effects of a rule and therefore should be taken into account. In the case of the proposed smog rule, however, API and other groups eschew these basic cost-benefit principles. In their view, only smog exposure mortalities should count, not soot-exposure mortalities, even though there would be reductions in both.

But when the tables are turned, industry favors counting indirect costs when weighing the cost-benefit of environmental protection. This idea, called “countervailing risk,” was popularized by John Graham, the top regulatory official in the White House for most of George W. Bush’s presidency, and has gained wide acceptance.