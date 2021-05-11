The Myth of "Hungry" Nations

Italy also has deposits of bauxite, the raw material of aluminum, in Istria. In 1927, the great Montecatini hydro-electric-chemical interests founded the Societa Italiano dell'Alumino—not, however, with their own capital, but with funds supplied by Mussolini. Italy was a member of the international aluminum cartel, and the Montecatini firm was protected against foreign competition. Production of aluminum, which had averaged about 2,000 tons annually, rose to 11,800 tons in 1933. At this level, Italy was producing more aluminum than the valiant-hearted Fascists, with their low wages, could consume. However, the Montecatini interests did not drop the price of aluminum to a point at which Italians could buy it. Instead, they successfully besought Mussolini to substitute aluminum for steel in the Italian state railways, and thus relieve them of their surplus. The happy result—for the Montecatini company—was that it could declare a 15-percent dividend, although it is believed to have paid no return whatever on the funds that Mussolini had advanced.

Proponents of the hungry-nation thesis, however, usually base their argument on two raw materials, tin and rubber, neither of which is produced by any of the hungry nations. Hair-raising stories can be told about both commodities. The International Tin Committee, reestablished during the London economic conference of 1933, now includes all countries with tin supplies, has its headquarters at The Hague, and exercises more influence in international politics than most small nations. From a low of $425 a ton in 1932, the cartel successfully drove the price of tin up to a high of $1,187 a year later. The chief individual in this manipulation was the Englishman, John Howson, now under investigation following an attempt to corner the world supply of white pepper. According to testimony given last winter before the United States House Foreign Affairs Committee, the average cost of producing tin is about $400 a ton, and the year-by-year profit of cartel members amounts to about 50 percent.

Everyone will agree that tin provides a shocking case of a world monopoly. On the other hand, it is not clear how foreign conquest can be of any aid to Italian tin consumers. Suppose, for a wild moment, that Sir Samuel Hoare and his Tory colleagues should be sufficiently moved by their sympathy for Mussolini voluntarily to cede to him British Malaya, source of the cheapest and best tin, and that, by some miracle, Italian interests were able to raise enough capital to buy the control of the Malayan tin companies. Can anyone believe that the new Italian owners would not become loyal members of the International Tin Committee, and would not cooperate in keeping the price of tin as high as they could?