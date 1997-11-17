The New New Democrats

In a sense, the DLC has come full circle since 1993. Clinton was supposed to be the DLC's meal ticket, but as he lurched left on issue after issue, From and company grew increasingly disenchanted with their creation. Writing in a 1994 issue of The New Democrat, From observed, "Carter and Clinton both tried to accommodate the advocacy groups, bringing many of the groups' supporters into their administrations. Carter's accommodation strategy failed miserably." Separately, From said that his organization was an independent think tank, "not an adjunct of the Clinton administration."

Today, it is precisely that. Robert Shapiro, an economist at the Progressive Policy Institute and a Clinton adviser in 1992, has been nominated to be undersecretary for economic affairs at Commerce. Bruce Reed, a former member of the DLC, has been promoted to White House domestic policy adviser—and he is widely seen as an architect of last year's welfare reform plan. Other DLC policy types, like Galston and Elaine Kamarck, have come and gone from the administration, but White House political adviser Rahm Emmanuel is still lunching with From.

The turnaround came after the 1994 congressional elections, a drubbing that jolted Clinton back to his New Democrat roots. "Our greatest ally was objective reality," says DLC policy director Ed Kilgore, adding with a grin, "Dick Morris is pretty objective." And so, advisers like Morris, speechwriter Don Baer, and pollster Mark Penn were in contact with the DLC and pushing its agenda at the White House. The Clinton emphasis on cultural issues such as school uniforms can be traced tithe DLC, which has made them a key part of its program. Lately, the DLC has even begun to make some inroads in the House of Representatives, where a 37-member New Democrat coalition has been founded by Moran, Cal Dooley of California, and Tim Roemer of Indiana. They may extract concessions from the Republicans by becoming a key swing bloc of votes against liberal Democrats, just as "Blue Dog" conservative Democrats were courted by Republicans during the Reagan years.