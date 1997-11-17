The New New Democrats

Today, it is precisely that. Robert Shapiro, an economist at the Progressive Policy Institute and a Clinton adviser in 1992, has been nominated to be undersecretary for economic affairs at Commerce. Bruce Reed, a former member of the DLC, has been promoted to White House domestic policy adviser—and he is widely seen as an architect of last year's welfare reform plan. Other DLC policy types, like Galston and Elaine Kamarck, have come and gone from the administration, but White House political adviser Rahm Emmanuel is still lunching with From.

The turnaround came after the 1994 congressional elections, a drubbing that jolted Clinton back to his New Democrat roots. "Our greatest ally was objective reality," says DLC policy director Ed Kilgore, adding with a grin, "Dick Morris is pretty objective." And so, advisers like Morris, speechwriter Don Baer, and pollster Mark Penn were in contact with the DLC and pushing its agenda at the White House. The Clinton emphasis on cultural issues such as school uniforms can be traced tithe DLC, which has made them a key part of its program. Lately, the DLC has even begun to make some inroads in the House of Representatives, where a 37-member New Democrat coalition has been founded by Moran, Cal Dooley of California, and Tim Roemer of Indiana. They may extract concessions from the Republicans by becoming a key swing bloc of votes against liberal Democrats, just as "Blue Dog" conservative Democrats were courted by Republicans during the Reagan years.

BUT THE FLARE-UP over fast-track—and the emboldened opposition to Clintonism by the non-DLC Democrats in Congress—clearly has From worried. At the convention, From ordered his flock to "stand squarely" with Clinton: "His fight is our fight." "[I]t is astonishing to me," thundered From, "that organized interest groups who dominated the Democratic Party during our many years in the political wilderness have chosen this moment to launch a high-profile, lavishly financed effort to derail a Democratic president's successful economic strategy."

So hostile is the DLC to the Gephardt-led Democratic minority in the House that it seems to have adopted Clinton's own Dick Morris-devised approach to the Hill: "triangulation," that is, positioning yourself somewhat to the left of the Hill Republicans, and somewhat to the right of the Hill Democrats. After the defeat in 1994, Will Marshall says, Clinton was "liberated to pursue reform and a modernization course." But a defeat on fast-track, he warns, could lead to a return of the bad, old Democratic party. "This is not just about a narrow technical issue," said Marshall, but "a struggle to reverse economic policies."

The assumption behind Marshall's description of the stakes is, as always, that paleoliberal special interest groups are trying to pull the Democratic Party away from its natural base. This was the message that Mark Penn, a pollster for Clinton, delivered at the conference. Penn has produced a 54-page survey showing that most Democrats are, in fact, New Democrats. The poll shows that the party has once again become a middle-class organization, 51 percent of whose supporters make over $35,000 (compared to 55 percent of the nation as a whole). Democrats, Penn argues, are more educated, more female, more middle class, more suburban, and less unionized than in 1980 when Ronald Reagan swept to victory.

But the surprisingly strong popular resistance to fast-track suggests Penn's analysis is wishful thinking. The opposition consists in large part of traditionally Democratic blue-collar workers who feel victimized by the global economy and resent the internationalist economic vision championed by big business, touted by the DLC, and implemented by Clinton. The electorate may be more suburban than it was 20 years ago, but these blue-collar workers still account for a big part of the socially conservative Democratic constituency the DLC has worked so hard to court.

Here is the flaw in the DLC's strategy: it has always sought to take over the Democratic party from the top. In ignoring the grass roots, though, the DLC is attempting to dismiss a populist rage that politicians such as Gephardt and, on the Republican side, Pat Buchanan, are exploiting. In reinventing the Democratic party, the DLC has antagonized key constituencies.

For now, at least, such problems are not acute—at least not acute enough to detract from the DLC's gloating over the GOP's current problems. At a gala dinner following the conference, Gore credited the DLC with helping transform the Democrats into a mainstream party, then tweaked the Republicans: in the GOP, he quipped, "the right hand doesn't know what the far-right hand is doing." The guests chuckled, sipped their wine, and reached for the shrimp. At least for an instant, the Democratic Party's soul seemed intact.

This article originally ran in the November 17, 1997 issue of the magazine.