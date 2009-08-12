We speak of rebellion when the kid is a hellion and the folks are as mild as a spoon. Likewise Republicans born of freethinking lesbians seem like reactors, turncoats on how they were raised. Let me offer another concatenation of this explanation. Think of your mother as one discreet corner of a person with a multiple mental disorder. You're one of the others. One that split off. Not a turncoat then, but the expression of what was suppressed. The same woman, your mother, who wants to help others, also likes life as a racket where the best finagler wins. For reasons we do not fully assemble she cannot voice this redder side of her nature and the voicing of it, that is you. You are not teaching the former generation. Their frenzied distaste in certain directions was the cue you used to decipher the code of just how you were not to do as you were being told.