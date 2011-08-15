Cairo—On February 10, 2011, Field Marshal and then-Deputy Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Tantawi intercepted a decree that Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak sent to state television, in which he announced the replacement of the head of the Republican Guard, a Cairo-based army unit partially tasked with preventing against the possibility of a military coup. Tantawi had opposed the use of military force against the nearly 15 million protestors who had taken to the streets since January 25, and he had helped prevent the situation from escalating into a Tiananmen Square-style bloodbath. Fearing that Mubarak’s decree would both marginalize the military and fail to prevent the country from spiraling out of control, Tantawi decided to act. The next day, the army sent Vice President Omar Suleiman a short statement announcing Mubarak’s resignation—and it sent the former president to the Sinai beach resort of Sharm El Sheikh.

The military’s role in ousting Mubarak, along with its refusal to fire on protesters earlier this year, earned it the public’s trust and admiration. But it also created a frustrating double-bind for Egyptian liberals. If liberals challenge the military’s central place in the country’s economic and political affairs, the revolution could lose its focus as a populist revolt against autocracy and corruption. At the same time, many liberals object to the opaque and seemingly arbitrary Supreme Council of the Armed Forces (SCAF), the Tantawi-led group of military officials that assumed all of the country’s executive and legislative functions after Mubarak’s ouster. If it doesn’t confront the larger issue of military interference in the country’s affairs, Egypt’s political system could be at the mercy of an entity that has little use for democracy, and that has revealed its autocratic nature during the country’s transitional period. “They had a very good starting point where people trusted them to handle the revolution,” says Sharif Mansour, a pro-democracy activist who now heads Freedom House’s Egypt office. “But people are thinking twice now, including me.”

The question is whether there are enough people thinking twice to mount a real challenge to the military’s outsized influence over Egypt’s affairs. And, if they aren’t, whether international pressure—namely, from the United States—could help get the job done.

SCAF IS COMMITTED to an October or November date for parliamentary elections, a sign that it doesn’t want to jeopardize its goodwill by continuing to directly govern Egypt. “The military council is the only thing that’s holding the transition together,” says Mansour. Yet, since Mubarak’s resignation, there has been obvious tension between the military’s role in democratizing the country and its anti-democratic commitment to preserving its singular place in Egypt’s social, political, and economic life. SCAF has been playing an oftentimes-schizophrenic double game, oscillating between soft control of the country’s institutions and heavy-handed, stability-minded direct rule. “This is a caretaker government when the military wants it to be and a revolutionary government when the military wants it to be,” says Mansour. This contradiction was laid bare on August 1, when the military forcibly removed activists who had been occupying Cairo’s Tahrir Square since a major protest on July 8. Among the activists’ grievances was the military detention of an estimated 10,000 individuals arrested during demonstrations after January 25.