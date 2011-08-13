And even if it manages to deter violence in the short term, the use of lethal force by police can actually incite further rioting later on. As we’re seeing in places like Syria, shooting protestors might disperse a crowd, but it can also simply embolden the disgruntled to return in larger numbers the next day. And we shouldn’t forget that this week’s violence erupted after police shot and killed a 29-year old Londoner. The last thing British authorities needed would have been more officer-related shootings to fuel the flames of rioters.

A number of the other policy recommendations made in the wake of the rioting are equally troubling. One proposed measure, for example, would force cellular network blackouts during riots. Prime Minister Cameron has endorsed a similar idea before Parliament, suggesting that it might be imperative to restrict the use of instant messaging and social networking in times of turmoil. But blanket phone and internet access limits in specific geographic areas would prevent law-abiding citizens from issuing and receiving warnings and from contacting emergency services. Moreover, preemptively blocking social media might also prevent the government from discerning who incited rioting and violence in the first place, so that they can eventually be prosecuted. It would be prudent for the government to find ways to target and disable the cell phones and social network accounts of individual rioters, on a case-by-case basis, and only after it is clear they are using communication systems to incite rioting—though even here authorities will have to proceed in a manner that is not disrespectful of the significant civil liberty and censorship issues involved.

None of this is to say that the British police don’t require more forceful measures to prevent future fiascos. For starters, British politicians need to understand that the philosophy of “policing by consent” that they are fond of citing is an ideal, not an inviolable rule. In times of national emergency, authorities must not be reticent to use non-lethal means of law enforcement to re-establish public order. The use of tear gas and dog patrols are two such well-established measures that the police should have utilized this past week to curb vandalism and disperse crowds.

Another mistake was the failure to deploy water cannons. The Home Secretary was too hasty in ruling out the use of this effective tool of riot control: “The way we police in Britain is not through use of water cannon. The way we police in Britain is through consent of communities.” In hindsight, this was a significant failure in judgment—especially in light of the fact that the use of water cannons is authorized in Northern Ireland. Noting the underlying hypocrisy of the current policy, one member of Parliament observed, “I find it strange that we are willing to use these sort of measures against the Irish yet when Englishmen step out of line and behave in this atrocious and appalling way, we are happy to mollycoddle them.”

British society will have much to discuss as it tries to come to terms with why the riots happened and what more could have been done to limit their damage. Societal norms in the UK promote extreme caution in the exercise of police powers—as this week’s events taught us, too much caution. But the solution will not be to swing from one extreme to another. Martial tactics run the risk of being counter-productive and could even undermine confidence in the state. Instead, Britain’s political leaders must develop a security strategy that suppresses, rather than provokes, violence. And contrary to what some commentators contend, firearms and other lethal instruments of force won’t have much of a role to play in achieving that balance.