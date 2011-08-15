I'm on vacation, but I've had a little time to read the news. Here are a few interesting takes you should check out if you haven't already:

1. The emergence of religious radicals Michele Bachmann and Rick Perry is a kind of Michelle Goldberg Full Employment Act. Read her latest today.

2. The Republican estbalishment starts to organize in response to Bachmann. Read National Journal and today's Wall Street Journal lead editorial, the former a description of the phenomenon and the latter an example of it.

3. I think Ross Douthat's pining for Chris Christie at the end of his column today is a little nutty, but this diagnosis of the GOP field is spot-on: