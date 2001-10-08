BRETT BELLMORE

Via the Internet

Thin ice

To THE EDITORS:

Your reasoning in support of drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge makes no sense, particularly when coupled with your laudable support for higher fuel efficiency standards ("Over a Barrel" August 20). I'm in favor of dramatically raising fuel-efficiency standards, particularly for SUVs. But an even simpler way to eliminate the gas-guzzlers would be to stop subsidizing gasoline for American motorists. If we paid something approximating a world market price for motor fuel, SUVs would get lighter and less overpowered in a hurry. Opening even a small part of ANWR to exploration creates needless environmental risk. Worse, it would help maintain our artificially low petroleum prices and help perpetuate the very waste you decry.

DAVID DuBUISSON

Summerfield, North Carolina

To THE EDITORS:

Yes, caribou populations are up; yes, horizontal drilling reduces the number of holes punched in the tundra; and yes, roads can be built on ice. But no, no, and again no on your baseless assertions that what has happened on the North Slope (or anywhere else for that matter) means that drilling in ANWR is justified. There are well-documented, egregious environmental degradations in the Lower 48's refuges and forests--most notably by drilling's ugly cousin, mining. But that is, conceptually, beside the point. ANWR oil and gas will not be available for over a decade; it will provide but a scant million barrels per day--very little in terms of our daily consumption. ANWR is a wildlife refuge, a project that has intrinsic meaning worth pondering for a moment. It is not a test ground for new and exciting ways to drill oil.

WILLIAM S. DILLINGHAM

Senior Economist Washington State Employment Security Department

Olympia, Washington

Miss Estonia

To THE EDITORS:

Benjamin Smith's Tallinn Dispatch points out noticeably growing trends of ambivalence about government among the citizens of Eastern Europe ("Western Union,' August 20). Unfortunately, there is little chance--especially in states like Hungary and Estonia, which are likely to be the first brides welcomed to the EU dance--that those governments would consider the radical notion of turning down their Western suitor. A generic monetary policy and overeager regulations are all good reasons for Eastern Europe to say no to Brussels; however, there is too much recognition, power, and money on the line for the politicians in this beauty contest, citizens be damned.

BENJAMIN DUCHEK

Via the Internet

Law review

To THE EDITORS:

I served on a nine-week cocaine trafficking trial earlier this year. Like Cass R. Sunstein, I was amazed at how reality can differ from expectation ("The Juror," August 20). We had a jury of nine men and three women; five blacks, six whites, and me (Asian American). We had less difficulty than I expected in six days of deliberations, convicting two young, black defendants on most of the charges (the kingpin faced 98; the conspirator about ten). All the minority jurors were intent on conviction, while the jurors who were protective of the defendants' rights were three white males. As someone whose biggest exposure to jury behavior had come from the sham of the O.J. Simpson trial, I found our deliberations startling, rejuvenating, and affirming.

DAVID DE LA FUENTE

San Francisco, California