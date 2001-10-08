IDIOCY WATCH: The disaster of September 11 has prompted many, many dumb and outrageous observations: Such an enormity addles the mind, and many minds have been addled. But there is nothing more dumb and more outrageous, surely, than the suggestion that a terrorist attack never took place. That suggestion would denote either a complete collapse of the moral sense or a complete collapse of the sense of reality. Nowhere to be found, right? Wrong. To Reuters goes the shameful distinction of having suffered both those collapses. The news agency has decided not to refer to what happened in New York and Washington as terrorism. "We all know that one man's terrorist is another man's freedom fighter," explained Stephen Jukes, the head of global news at Reuters, "and that Reuters upholds the principle that we do not use the word terrorist." It is in the same Orwellian spirit as his agency's policy that Jukes invokes principle to justify an abandonment of principle--of the principle, say, that the first duty of journalism is to describe the world accurately, or of the principle that language must not be allowed to be infected by politics so that accuracy of description is no longer possible. The only other person in the world who insists that what we are witnessing is not terrorism is, of course, Osama bin Laden. Oh yes, Jukes admitted that Reuters' disgusting semantics is also inspired by cowardice: "[W]e don't want to jeopardize the safety of our staff. Our people are on the front lines, in Gaza, the West Bank, and Afghanistan. The minute we seem to be siding with one side or another, they're in danger." This is how repressive governments and societies have always beaten a free press. And what are those sides, exactly? We say they are the side of truth and the side of falsehood, and that Reuters has chosen sides quite clearly. Now for the other addled minds:

"My daughter, who goes to Stuyvesant High School only blocks from the World Trade Center, thinks we should fly an American flag out our window. Definitely not, I say: The flag stands for jingoism and vengeance and war."--Katha Pollitt, The Nation, October 8

"America, America. What did you do--either intentionally or unintentionally--in the world order, in Central America, in Africa where bombs are still blasting? America, what did you do in the global warming conference when you did not embrace the smaller nations? America, what did you do two weeks ago when I stood at the world conference on racism, when you wouldn't show up? Oh, America, what did you do?"--Former San Francisco Supervisor Amos Brown, speaking at a memorial service for the victims on September 17 (Thanks to Andrewsullivan.com.)

"We know who the homicidal maniacs are. They are the ones cheering and dancing right now. We should invade their countries, kill their leaders and convert them to Christianity."--Ann Coulter, National Review Online, September 13