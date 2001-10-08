Baghdad Dispatch

Looming near the murky Tigris River on the fringes of downtown Baghdad, the Al Rasheed Hotel is the showpiece of Saddam Hussein's global outreach program. A concrete tower best known for the snarling caricature of George Bush Sr. painted on the lobby floor, the Al Rasheed has played host in recent months to a procession of international trade delegations in hot pursuit of lucrative government contracts. On any given day, hundreds of businessmen from China, Russia, Turkey, Malaysia, Italy, and elsewhere--along with dozens of Iraqi security agents--mingle in the hotel lobby and in the outdoor swimming pool. Iraqi officials roar up to the entrance in new Toyota Land Cruisers to meet potential business partners, and talk of oil pipelines and multimillion-dollar construction deals fills the air.

Or, rather, it did before September 11. Within hours of the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon, hundreds of Al Rasheed guests rushed for the airport and the Jordanian border, leaving the hotel deserted. As the United States prepares to launch a global military campaign against terrorism, Iraqis--and those interested in doing business with them--are all but certain that their country will be caught in the crosshairs. For the time being, Washington remains focused on Afghanistan as the primary target of the anti-terrorism effort. But several intelligence services, including Israel's Mossad, have identified Saddam as a sponsor of Islamic terrorist cells, and top U.S. government officials--including Deputy Defense Secretary Paul Wolfowitz and, reportedly, his boss Donald Rumsfeld--are eager to include the Iraqi dictator on a list of military targets. Says Aly Eren, a Turkish industrial boiler manufacturer who does $3 million worth of business annually in Iraq: "We're in a state of high anxiety."

I spent nine days in Baghdad in early September, leaving the day before the terrorist attacks. But according to the Iraqis and Western diplomats I subsequently reached by telephone, fear is now palpable. Troops have fanned out across this decrepit, mud-brown capital, beefing up their protection of Saddam's palaces, oil refineries, and other strategic sites. Extra guards have been placed outside the former U.S. Embassy, now an annex to the Embassy of Poland. And in contrast to the celebrations that broke out in the West Bank and Gaza on September 11, most Iraqis appear stunned and frightened. For the moment, at least, the fear of American retaliation has superseded the fear many feel toward Saddam Hussein. "They know what this disaster means because they've lived through many bombardments," a Western diplomat in Baghdad told me. "They're afraid for their lives, their families. They know there's nothing to cheer about."

The regime, of course, tried to blame the horror on the United States. Iraqi state-run television--using live images of the burning towers provided by Al-Jazeera, a Qatarbased Arabic-language network--broadcast commentary that linked the suffering to America's "cruel" foreign policy. Saddam made his first public statement on September 12, during an emergency meeting with Iraq's deputy prime minister and minister of military industrialization."Regardless of the conflicting human feelings about what happened on Tuesday in the U.S., it reaps the thorns that its rulers have sown in the world," Saddam said, according to reports on Iraqi radio and television. Citing a list of American crimes, from the bombing of Japan in World War II to the war in Vietnam, Saddam also addressed the Palestinian intifada: "Now, [the U.S.] carries out criminal acts by supporting criminal and racist Zionism against the women, men, young people, elders, and children of the Palestinian people." A top Iraqi official I reached by phone could barely restrain his satisfaction. "Of course people feel good. How do you feel when your enemy faces a crisis?"