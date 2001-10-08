That understanding gets our recent fiscal history almost exactly backwards. One of the main reasons for setting aside future surpluses to pay down the national debt, after all, was to allow for an unforeseen disaster. Indeed, it was critics of Bush's budget who warned that it made no provision for, among other things, the possibility of a war. Bush's budget "would leave no funds available for subsequent Congresses to use to address needs that cannot be foreseen but inevitably will arise," warned the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, a liberal research group, last January. "Such needs could be military, international, or domestic." It was the White House and its congressional allies, by contrast, who pooh-poohed such warnings, promising that there would always be more than enough money to cover all our needs. "My budget will fund our priorities, from education to defense to protecting Social Security and Medicare," declared Bush in his February economic address. "And when we have done all that, we will still have some money left over." In short, the nation's silly prewar indulgence was not the restraint and prudence of the Social Security lockbox, but the live-for-today, you-can-have-it-all ethos of Bushonomics.

It's true, of course, that we have to break into the lockboxes this year--both parties had implicitly conceded as much even before the terrorist attacks. The important debate, however, isn't over what to do this year. It's over what to do in the coming decade--and that question revolves around the Bush tax cut. Most people think of the Bush tax cut as the rebate they received in the mail. But the rebates represent less than 2 percent of the total revenue loss. The real Bush tax cut is a long-term ratcheting down of rates that will phase in slowly and will accrue almost entirely to the well-to-do.

Before September 11 conservatives said the Social Security surplus must be raided so the government could use the money to stave off a recession. Since September 11 they have said the surplus must be raided so America can prosecute a war. "The `lockboxes' that vitiated Bush's earlier promises to restore American military strength," exult Gary Schmitt and Tom Donnelly in The Weekly Standard, "are yesterday's news." But the idea that the Social Security and Medicare lockboxes, not Bush's tax cut, ever constituted the primary obstacles to more defense spending is absurd. The lockboxes existed before Bush took office and he--along with almost every politician in either party--promised not to touch the Social Security surplus from the beginning.

Within the universally accepted constraints of the Social Security lockbox, then, a fixed sum of money was available for tax cuts, defense, and other domestic spending. Bush's insistence on the largest possible tax cut meant there was less money available for everything else--including defense.Indeed, even though Bush made rebuilding the military a major campaign speech, he proposed to allocate less to defense than did Al Gore. Upon taking office, Bush poured all his political capital into the tax cut and then gave defense only what was left over.

But even if the lockboxes had not predated the tax cut, and even if Republicans and Democrats alike had not sworn fealty to them, fingering them--as opposed to the tax cut--as the primary factor limiting military spending would be disingenuous. This is because paying down the debt is not like giving a tax cut or spending on a domestic program. It's true that in the short term, devoting more resources to any of these objectives reduces the available resources for all the others. But paying down the national debt is different from tax cuts or spending programs in that it doesn't constrain how much you can spend; it only constrains when you can spend it. A smaller national debt means less of the budget has to go to interest payments and more can go to other things. (Indeed, the reason we have as much flexibility as we do to build up the military and stimulate the economy is that Bill Clinton insisted on saving the surplus rather than giving in to the tax-cutting urges of congressional Republicans.) In the long run paying down the debt has no effect on how much you can spend on defense. The only real constraints are how much you tax and how much you spend on other things.