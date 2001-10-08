Wake when dog whimpers. Prick
Finger. Shoot up insulin.
Glue teeth in.
Smoke a cigarette.
Shudder and fret.
Feed dog and cat. Write syllabic
On self-pity. Get Boston Globe.
Drink coffee. Eat bagel. Read
At nervous speed.
Smoke a cigarette.
Never forget
To measure oneself against Job.
Drag out afternoon.
Walk dog. Don't write.
Turn off light.
Smoke a cigarette
Watching sun set.
Wait for the fucking moon.
Nuke lasagna. Pace and curse.
For solitude's support
Drink Taylor's port.
Smoke a cigarette.
Sleep. Sweat.
Nightmare until dog whimpers.
This poem originally ran in the October 8, 2001, issue of the magazine.