Smoke a cigarette.

Never forget

To measure oneself against Job.

Drag out afternoon.

Walk dog. Don't write.

Turn off light.

Smoke a cigarette

Watching sun set.

Wait for the fucking moon.

Nuke lasagna. Pace and curse.

For solitude's support

Drink Taylor's port.

Smoke a cigarette.

Sleep. Sweat.

Nightmare until dog whimpers.

This poem originally ran in the October 8, 2001, issue of the magazine.