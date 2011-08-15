On the face of it, it's pretty remarkable that Rick Perry would impugn President Obama's patriotism (the country should have a president "in love with America") after having threatened secession. Kaili Joy Gray remarks, "nothing says 'I love you, America" like threatening to leave it."

But maybe the defense for Perry is that his angry threats to secede sprang from a deep love of country. The opposite of love isn't hate, it's indifference. Rick Perry is the volatile boyfriend who screams about leaving his girlfriend but always comes back because he can't quit her, baby. And now in 2012 we Americans can marry that boyfriend, which will surely make him want to stay for good.