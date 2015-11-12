A review of Song of the Dnieper by Zalman Shneour.

Ghetto Jews were curiously drawn to the Samson legend. He was to them not the blinded, unmanned Samson but the powerful giant who wrestled with wild beasts and put the Philistine hosts to flight. He was a kind of secular Messiah of strength, embodying the Jewish wish to be physically capable of ensuring Jewish survival. The strong men of Jewish history, the Maccabees and Bar Kochbas, had nearly as many admirers as the saints and the sages. Strength was prized, for all that one said rather scornfully: “As strong as a peasant.” Everyone knew of the famous Breitbarts who twisted iron bars, and a teamster who could move a mired wagon or a butcher who was capable of carrying a huge carcass was accorded a certain respect. The pride of a Samson was that he did not have to bargain with his enemies. His strength put him above bargains and conditions: it made him free. But though a Samson might be passionate, boisterous, he was not a man of blood. The Jews abhorred the killer, the hunter, the hairy, bloody Esau. To call a man an Esau was to call him evil. The line of Cain, Ishmael and Esau was one of lawless strength, horrible to the Jewish sensibility. Judah was a God-fearing lion.

Mr. Shneour’s Noah Pandre belongs to the traditional line of champions. At the bidding of his Rabbi he abandons his hereditary trade of butcher and his un-Jewish, almost peasant ways. He becomes a coachman and marries the daughter of Sender, the president of the coachmen’s guild. He is changed by his new occupation and lives quite happily until, in the course of fighting a fire in the barn of Shklov’s richest Jew, he angers the town’s police chief and is arrested on the charge of striking him and insulting the authority of the crown. Afraid of further trouble with the police chief, the rich Jew perjures himself at the trial. Noah is sentenced to a year in prison. When his term is served he sets out for home. On the way he subdues a bull, rescues a drowning man and helps put out a forest fire. He is tempted by a peasant girl and succumbs, not, however, at the cost of his strength. In Shklov he routs a band of pogromists with a wagon shaft. He nearly kills the police chief, who has conspired in the pogrom. Their possessions gone, their only child dead, he and his wife emigrate to America.