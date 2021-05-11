Again—The Trust Problem

Another puzzle about the administration's trust policy is the complete cycle which it seems to have turned. No more definite encouragement to monopolistic practices has ever been adopted by government in the United States than the NRA, which explicitly suspended the anti-trust laws and permitted business men to agree upon "trade-practices" which were, in effect, agreements to sustain prices and restrict production. To be sure, the legal phrases of the NRA would have permitted the government to control prices in the interest of the consumer, but as a matter of fact the government scarcely could have done so under the circumstances, since it was not prepared with the necessary information or the necessary resolution to come into a head-on collision with private business. Experience shows that whenever business men are allowed to come together to "cooperate," the result is almost inevitably an effort to get more profits by some form of price-raising. Mr. Roosevelt's suggestion that he hopes to get industries together in consultation about prices, omitting, however, the faults of the NRA, is not promising

What method of dealing with the problem can there be, other than the futile gesture of trust-busting on the one hand, or the dangerous one of allowing business agreement on the other? The usual suggestions are governmental regulation such as is applied to utilities, or governmental competition similar to that which has been tried in view of the unsatisfactory results of utility regulation, or straight government ownership—of the sort usually visualized in programs of gradualist socialism. The drawbacks of these suggestions, in a situation like the present, are obvious. One or more of them, in some variation, may eventually have to be employed, but certainly the Roosevelt administration could not develop such a program and apply it without a long period of study, political preparation and legal conflict.

Assuming that the industries in which some action needs now to he taken would be regarded by the courts as within the realm of public interest, utility regulation of the ordinary type is hardly a good remedy. This regulation rests on the assumption that rates must be set so as to provide a "fair return" on the invested capital, however that investment may he reckoned. In such calculations the possible effects of lower rates or prices in enlarging sales are rarely considered by the courts. Yet that is the essence of the problem in the present situation. No steel prices, for instance, would he high enough to yield the steel companies a fair return when sales are as low as at present; the question is whether lower prices would not encourage the demand for steel, and, still further, how this demand might be increased by an integrated planning of prices and production in other industries. Government competition in such a highly organized industry as steel is a little difficult to visualize. As for government ownership of the whole industry, Mr. Roosevelt and the bulk of his supporters are scarcely prepared to go so far in a socialist direction.