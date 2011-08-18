John McWhorter’s New Republic review of my new book, The End of Anger, is a textbook example of what happens when a writer with a personal agenda reviews a book he has no business reviewing. As McWhorter well knows, he had an ethical conflict, which he chose to ignore. That conflict stems from the fact that we have both made it known publicly that we have little respect for the other’s work.

I have spoken with McWhorter only once, when he approached me over a year ago in an Upper West Side Manhattan restaurant and informed me that he was now living in New York. He thought it likely that we would encounter each other from time and time and essentially suggested that we be civil. Not that I had any intention of being anything other than civil. It is simply not in my nature. But I assume his concern stemmed from the fact that I had told a Los Angeles Times reporter that I considered him a shoddy scholar and researcher. I based this conclusion on the fact that, in my opinion, he seriously misrepresented an earlier book of mine, The Rage of a Privileged Class, in his own book.

I had heard that he had been assigned to review The End of Anger and I anticipated that his tone would be snide and his judgment harsh. The meandering review that The New Republic published was frankly less hostile than I had anticipated. But it was clearly way off base.

The main point of the book, as McWhorter should well know, is not that younger people are less racist than older people; it is that their way of maneuvering through the world is both informed by that fact and, in many respects, fundamentally different than that of their elders.