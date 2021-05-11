The Case of Andrew Mellon

As yet the indictment is not proved. There are gaps in the evidence, and the Federal Trade Commission may have had an honest, if not a sound, reason for refusing to divulge information which, erroneously or not, was obtained under a promise' of secrecy. It is highly desirable for Congress to investigate the truth of these charges, but it would be a mistake to treat the business as if it merely involved possibly culpable breaches of trust by public officials. Mr. Mellon is a sensitive, proud, shy, reticent and fastidious man, who is incapable of deliberately using his powers as Secretary of the Treasury to put money in his pocket which would not otherwise have accrued. His disqualification for the office of Secretary of the Treasury is not in our opinion the result of any proved inability on his part to administer that office efficiently and honestly. His efficiency has been exaggerated by his admirers, but in this connection there is no need to challenge it. His integrity from his own point of view we do not for a moment doubt. But we believe, nevertheless, not only that he should resign but that he should never have been appointed. The grounds for the present assault upon him provide a beautiful demonstration of the reason for his initial unavailability.

The reason is simple and obvious. Mr. Mellon is too preposterously rich to occupy with public credit the position of Secretary of the Treasury. He is worth, let us say, $100,000,000 or over. A fortune of that size raises its owner out of the class of private citizens and stamps him willy-nilly as a human public utility. The concentration of so much money in the hands of one man almost always involves the exploitation' of certain opportunities 'which many of Mr. Mellon's fellow-citizens take to be unjustifiable privileges. The Aluminum Company of America, for instance, has benefited both from the tariff and from monopolistic control of its business to an extent which presumably implies connivance' or favoritism on the part of the government. The extension of these privileges may be economically defensible, but no matter whether it is or is not, a beneficiary of them should certainly not occupy a public office whose incumbent as a part of his regular duties exercises a huge influence on the legislative and administrative policy of the government with respect to such matters. If he does occupy such an office, he is certain sooner or later to be accused of privately benefiting from his public position; and no matter how scrupulously he may try to avoid any action which is doubtful, his vulnerable economic eminence exposes him to not unreasonable suspicions.

It is one significant aspect of Mr. Mellon’s case that he was appointed to his present job not in spite of his great wealth but because of it. President Harding, so the story ran at the time, deliberately selected as his Secretary of the Treasury one of the wealthiest men in the United States for the reason that the owner of $100,000,000 would never be suspected of personal graft. If this story is true, It merely proves the simplicity of the late Mr. Harding's mind. He was incapable of distinguishing between dishonesty and disinterestedness. No doubt the owner of $100,000,000 has no sufficient motive for any obvious or vulgar betrayal of public confidence, but a crook is not the only undesirable type of public official. No less undesirable are men who for some overpowering reason are not free to consider essential public questions on their merits. A man with a fortune of $100,000,000 is in that situation. He is the economic analogue in an industrial democracy of a duke who is bound to believe that the preservation and the vigorous exercise of his own privileges are necessary to the welfare of the state. He does not own his fortune. His fortune owns him. It colors his sympathies, instigates his antipathies, imprisons his thinking and dominates his imagination. He uses his influence as a public official to aggrandize not so much his personal fortune as the number of similar fortunes and their power. Whenever in the exercise of the discretionary power vested in the Secretary of the Treasury he has to pass upon questions which involve the interests of wealthy men and big business, all his associations, and convictions urge him to handle his millionaire colleagues with tenderness.