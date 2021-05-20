The Case of Andrew Mellon

The Senate Committee, headed by Senator Walsh, is opening up a serious, if not a dangerous, breach in the defences of the administration. A corporation in which the Mellon family is largely interested is accused with some show of reason of conducting its business in defiance of the anti-trust law. A former Attorney-General of the United States, appointed by President Coolidge, believed it to be his duty to prosecute the corporation. But a majority of the Federal Trade Commission, also appointed by Mr. Coolidge, refused to permit the Department of Justice to examine the evidence now in its possession. Attorney-General Stone, who allowed the weak spot to obtain disagreeable publicity, was removed to a higher sphere of public activity. In the meantime the Department of Justice has, to say the least, not acted with very much vigor either in pushing the suit or seeking to obtain the information possessed by the Trade Commission. Mr. Coolidge strained his powers in the attempt to appoint as successor to Mr. Stone a lawyer who was associated intimately with the management of a similarly tainted corporation and who would presumably have treated violation of the anti-trust law with toleration. The present Attorney-General professes an utter ignorance of the affair and a lofty indifference to it.

Thus it looks as if many different federal officials, all appointed by Mr. Coolidge, had entered into a conspiracy to avoid the prosecution for an alleged violation of the law of a corporation in which his Secretary of the Treasury was heavily interested. Mr. Mellon, it is true, resigned as director of the Aluminum Company of America when he accepted President Harding's invitation to manage the Treasury Department, but he does not pretend to have disposed of his interest in the company. He and his brother have always controlled the policy of the company and still control it. Some of the acts on which the prosecution would be based were presumably committed during the years when he was a director. Since he has occupied the office of Secretary of the Treasury, the Aluminum Company of America has benefited in two and perhaps three respects from the action of the government. It has obtained additional tariff protection which enabled it to raise the prices of its product. It has enjoyed an amount of consideration from the investigating and prosecuting officials of the government, which, without a friend at court, it would presumably not have enjoyed. And it has received, so it is alleged, very tender treatment from the Bureau of Internal Revenue. This, it must be admitted, is a drastic indictment which, if no satisfactory answer is forthcoming, seems sufficient to justify a demand for Mr. Mellon's resignation.

As yet the indictment is not proved. There are gaps in the evidence, and the Federal Trade Commission may have had an honest, if not a sound, reason for refusing to divulge information which, erroneously or not, was obtained under a promise' of secrecy. It is highly desirable for Congress to investigate the truth of these charges, but it would be a mistake to treat the business as if it merely involved possibly culpable breaches of trust by public officials. Mr. Mellon is a sensitive, proud, shy, reticent and fastidious man, who is incapable of deliberately using his powers as Secretary of the Treasury to put money in his pocket which would not otherwise have accrued. His disqualification for the office of Secretary of the Treasury is not in our opinion the result of any proved inability on his part to administer that office efficiently and honestly. His efficiency has been exaggerated by his admirers, but in this connection there is no need to challenge it. His integrity from his own point of view we do not for a moment doubt. But we believe, nevertheless, not only that he should resign but that he should never have been appointed. The grounds for the present assault upon him provide a beautiful demonstration of the reason for his initial unavailability.