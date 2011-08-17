Bedford, New Hampshire—I’m on vacation, but I couldn’t resist driving over to the Bedford Village Inn this morning to hear the newest Republican candidate for president, Texas Governor Rick Perry, at the regular “Politics and Eggs” get together. I thought that, with one exception, Perry came off pretty well—enough to make him a formidable challenger to Mitt Romney. He also didn’t position himself so far to the right that he would become an easy target in the general election.

Perry has rugged Marlboro Man good looks, but he is not a commanding figure. He is stocky and, unlike Romney or Barack Obama, of only medium height. He has, however, a deep, commanding voice that bespeaks conviction, whether he has any convictions or not, and a pleasing, informal style that suggests he is speaking off the cuff even when he isn’t. I wondered whether he would modify his Southern drawl for a New Hampshire audience. Instead, he opened with a “you all” and dropped his g’s (he promised to “be sittin’ and listenin’ to the New Hampshire voters), and said New Hampshire’s motto, “Live Free or Die,” reminded him of “little place in Texas called the Alamo,” but about a quarter of the way into his appearance, he had largely dropped the drawl and was pronouncing his g’s and was boasting about Texas’s economy rather than flaunting its culture.

New Hampshire Republicans are generally business conservatives. There is a small, vocal, anti-abortion constituency, but they don’t sway Republican primaries. Perry did not mention abortion once, and outside of occasionally using the term “blessed,” did not conjure up images of a revival tent. He focused on jobs (“get America working again” is his campaign slogan) over taxes, the debt, and anything else. His recipe for jobs and economic growth were the usual Republican panaceas—cut, cap, and balance, deregulate, and (a Texas favorite) eliminate frivolous law suits. He said he would not have signed the measure raising the debt ceiling, but only after saying that, if he were president, “it wouldn’t come down to that.” He promised he would be a “pro-business president.” He walked back his comment about Ben Bernanke being “almost treasonous.” Now he merely wants “transparency” at the Fed.

He made one interesting foray into a cautious populism when someone asked him about General Electric having paid no federal taxes in 2010. He insisted that corporations “pay their fair share,” when “small business is struggling to keep their doors open.” That doesn’t suggest that he would turn his back on GE; but it does show he is politically sensitive to popular hostility toward “big business.”