More generally, it’s impossible to ignore that Perry’s political persona was incubated in Texan political culture. “He campaigns with the Texas myth in mind, the myth of the Alamo, of the lone individual fighter for freedom standing against all odds,” explains Cal Jillson of Southern Methodist University’s political science department. “It’s the idea that government should be in the background… That most of life is to be left to individuals.” And, above all, Perry makes a big show of swearing his allegiance to the state of Texas. If anyone criticizes the state, “Perry will get a terribly pained look on his face and say, ‘you’re tearing down Texas. I love Texas, and everything about it, and all these criticisms just tear at my heart,’” explained Jillson, detailing a Perry specialty tactic.

It’s not clear how much, if any, of this can translate to an effective presence on the national stage. Of course, blunt declarations of allegiance to Texas—or calls for secession—are unlikely to gain much traction in other parts of the country. Perry also has little experience appealing to the sorts of moderates he’ll need to sway in order to become president. And Barack Obama is a more formidable Democrat than any Perry has had to face in Texas.

None of that is to say that Perry isn’t a canny retail politician. His speech style is both commanding and personable, and he is a master of tailoring his mannerisms to the crowd. “You just see the spark in his eyes in South Carolina, and then in Iowa,” says Jillson. “He is energized by campaigning far more than he is by governing.” It’s perhaps no surprise that Perry’s unabashed style has proven particularly attractive to members of the Tea Party, a grassroots movement craving personal engagement. And, at the very least, it’s serendipitous that Perry’s Texan-rooted anti-government message has been adopted by a nation-wide movement. “In the 2010 race, he and his people ran a very smart campaign that got ahead of a lot of the trends that are really peaking now,” says Henson. “All the talk of the secession comment he made in 2009? What was lost in that was that he was making those comments at anti-tax rallies that became the basis of the Tea Party movement.”

Finally, it doesn’t hurt that large swathes of the media are already swooning for Perry. “You’ve got a lot of people who wouldn’t vote for Rick Perry speaking admiringly of his campaign style,” explained Henson.

The question remains, however, whether Perry has steeped himself in the Texas political game too thoroughly—and whether it will hurt his ability to effectively pivot to his new, national audience as a result. “The issue is, has he been in Texas politics too long?” Jillson asked. “Has he learned campaigning to the Texas myth so well that he can’t take himself beyond it?” Ultimately, if Perry believes the hype of his own undefeated streak, it will be his Republican challengers—and maybe President Obama—who stand to benefit.