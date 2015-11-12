Jacob and the Angel

In his fascinating introductory essay, which includes some beautiful dreams of his own, Mr. de la Mare, while well aware that the dream life can be not only horrible but, worse and more often, trivial, “a tale told by a clumsy and half-literate tyro whose name appears to be Self”is in no doubt as to his final answer:

The prig, the prude and the precious had best keep awake; they are more at home in the daytime. Still, if, when they slumber, they dream, they probably enjoy the fare provided. . . . My dream-life has assuredly not been roses, roses all the way, although it has had its generous share of myrtle. And, taking the bad with the good, and not merely by reason of a native physical indolence, one may delight in what sleep has to bestow, and set out for it, night after night, as if to keep an assignation with a friend.

That is well said and, if I venture to extend and qualify it, I do so, not as a criticism of Mr. de la Mare himself, whose art tells me that what he has left unsaid he knows as well or better than I, but because, both in art and life, above all in social and political life, we are today confronted by the spectacle, not of a Utilitarian rationalism that dismisses all that cannot be expressed in prose and statistics as silly childish stuff, but rather by an ecstatic and morbid abdication of the free-willing and individual before the collective and the daemonic. We have become obscene night worshipers who, having discovered that we cannot live exactly as we will, deny the possibility of willing anything and are content masochistically to be lived, a denial that betrays not only us but our daemon itself.

For we are witnessing the dissolution of a historical epoch which may be called for convenience Protestant, one during which the day life and the night life were segregated from each other. On one side was the humanist tradition of the Renaissance, expecting a millennium for the practical and social man through the exclusive exercise of the individual reason; on the other was the Calvinist tradition of the Reformation making the contemplative man, whether as artist or as religious, the passive instrument of daemonic powers. Romantic political theory took over this doctrine of Grace into the social life as the theory of the General Will. But as long as capitalism was expanding, despite Napoleon, the inadequacy of rationalist Liberalism to guarantee material happiness was unperceived by the majority, and it was not until after the Great War that political Romanticism became a great force and a great enemy.

Romanticism grew with Industrialism: for that very day of work and money which is essentially the domain of conscious and willed acts, has, with the growth of centralization, specialization and mechanization, taken on more and more, for the vast majority, the arbitrary determined aspect of the night and the dream, and not a pleasant dream either. For how many millions is their free individual life now thrown back into a Personal Unconscious, to issue only at night or in popular entertainment as dreams, the mechanical properties of which betray their all too private origin, dreams that are in no sense visions but only, to use a phrase of Mr. de la Mare’s, “the aimless silly secretions” of a frustrated ego?