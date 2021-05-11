Jacob and the Angel

In that curious but not ill paid class of those who compile anthologies, Mr. de la Mare occupies a lonely eminence. Out of a job that is more often held by obscure figures from the literary underworld, panders to our desire for culture without effort, fashion artists with an eye on the schools and the Christmas market, he has made something really valuable. He is perhaps the only poet who has used the anthology as a definite creative form. I remember very well the appearance, when I was a schoolboy, of “Come Hither,” a collection which, more than any book I have read before or since, taught me what poetry is. Since then I have always waited eagerly for his next, nor have I been disappointed. His expositions of desert islands, childhood, and now dreams, have done much more than introduce one to the unfamiliar and the pleasing; they have helped to crystallize one’s thought and feeling about the whole field of experience with which they were concerned.

For this reason the ordinary canons of anthology criticism are irrelevant. I may, for instance, be unable to share Mr. de la Mare’s admiration for Christina Rossetti, I may feel that his attitude to Freud is unfair and based more upon popular misconceptions than on the original, and that the omission of Jung in a book about dreams is puzzling; or, on the other hand, I may be delighted at finding two poems by Margery Seiffert which I did not know or a sonnet by Charles Madge which I did know and particularly admire; but such reactions to a book of this kind are of personal importance only. For the problem which it raises and in part helps to solve is of much wider importance than questions of literary taste, even if it perhaps immediately concerns writers more than most people, namely: What attitude should we adopt to that half of life which dominates the night, to the Unconscious, the Instinctive and extra-personal, the Determined, the Daemonic?

In his fascinating introductory essay, which includes some beautiful dreams of his own, Mr. de la Mare, while well aware that the dream life can be not only horrible but, worse and more often, trivial, “a tale told by a clumsy and half-literate tyro whose name appears to be Self”is in no doubt as to his final answer: