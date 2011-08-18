1. I do not have a “personal agenda” against Ellis Cose, which I supposed myself to have indicated in approaching him on the occasion he mentioned, and in a much friendlier vein than his wording implies. (I did not coldly “suggest we be civil.”)

2. I have not misrepresented The Rage of a Privileged Class in any of my writing. In Winning the Race, in particular, any unbiased observer would agree that I have grappled with the book in a sincere attempt to reconcile it with my own experiences.

3. It is Cose who misrepresents me, several times, in his letter. First, I do not claim in the review that Cose describes younger black people as “less racist,” which would have little to do with the book’s topic.

4. Another misrepresentation: I do not deny that he has been bypassed by cabs; I explicitly say in the review that I accept that he is telling the truth.