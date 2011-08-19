The first week of the Rick Perry presidential campaign has put the Republican establishment in a full panic. Perry has defined himself as a full right-wing stereotype, an over-the-top George W. Bush impersonator. Much of the tension between Perry and party elites in Washington has been portrayed as the continuation of a longstanding grudge between him and the Bush circle. But the opposition of the Bush circle mostly reflects the fact that the Bush circle dominates the GOP establishment these days; Karl Rove, in particular, sits at the nexis of a massive fundraising and message operation that is essentially a shadow Republican Party. And the party has seen enough of Perry to worry.

Jonathan Martin and Jake Sherman have a great report about Congressional Republicans openly fretting about Perry's out-of-control campaign style:

In a series of interviews, uncommitted Republican members praised the Texas governor’s economic record but called his suggestion that Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke is guilty of treason a serious misstep and said that kind of inflammatory talk could scare off swing voters.

House Republicans from heavily suburban districts were particularly uneasy about the Bernanke remark and Perry’s refusal to say whether President Obama is a patriot. These members, some of them facing potentially tough re-election campaigns next year, urged the White House hopeful to stick to core issues of jobs and spending.

“You can’t be calling Bernanke a traitor and you can’t be questioning whether or not Barack Obama loves America, that type of thing,” said Rep. Peter King (R-N.Y.), the chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee and veteran Long Island incumbent. “I’ve been with Perry a few times, and I can see how he could project, again, if it’s done the right way. But no, if he continues this, he’ll have a tough time.”

Rep. Charlie Bass (R-N.H.), who lost his seat in the 2006 Democratic sweep only to win it back in last year’s Republican resurgence, represents the Boston suburbs that line his state’s southern border and bridled at the Bernanke statement.

A lot of liberals consider Perry a formidable candidate because, after all, it wasn't long ago that another swaggering, anti-intellectual, culturally divisive Texas governor won the White House. But it's worth recalling that Bush ran in 2000 as a moderate -- a compassionate conservative who would continue the basic thrust of the Clinton policy agenda, only with a more bipartisan touch. Even in 2004, when he had largely abandoned that pose, Bush was not running around questioning evolution. It's not just that Perry is a regional candidate. He's a very conservative one. A PPP poll earlier this summer showed that President Obama would run slightly ahead of Perry in Texas -- not because he's popular there (he trailed other GOP contenders) but because Perry is extreme even for Texas. I wouldn't take this poll as to mean that Obama could carry the state, but I would take it as a sign that Perry does not wear especially well.