But before the grand plan could be executed, there was the immediate problem of the millions of Jews encountered first in occupied Poland and then in the conquered parts of the Soviet Union. Since it was always understood that deportation to the East meant the death of the majority of the deportees, and since the Soviet Union was still standing, the so-called Einsatzgruppen of the SS, under Heydrich’s overall command, engaged in massive shootings, at first in Poland and then in Belorussia, the Ukraine, and the Baltic countries.

In January 1942, Heydrich presided over the Wannsee Conference on the cooperation of all German authorities in the European-wide Final Solution of the Jewish Question. That he should have devoted so much attention to the Jews is quite understandable in view of the importance of the issue for the Führer. It is more difficult to understand why he also developed what seems to have been a genuine hatred for Jews. He definitely had not brought anti-Semitism with him from the cradle, and as a student he had some close Jewish friends. He became a National Socialist only at the age of twenty-seven, after the prospect of joining the SS led him in that direction. Gerwarth explains all this as part of Heydrich’s radicalization under the influence of National Socialist ideology, but this does not tell us why occasionally even Hitler had to restrain Heydrich’s anti-Semitic zeal.

Heydrich’s appointment as Acting Reich Protector or viceroy of Bohemia and Moravia in September 1941 did not cause him to deviate from his general plan to create an Aryan-German Europe. In addition to being the head of the German political police, he was now the absolute ruler of a country of supreme importance for the German war effort: without the tanks, airplanes, and guns produced in the Protectorate, the German war machine would have ground to a halt. He now also had an ideal terrain for testing his ethnic and racial theories. For him, the Czech lands had been and would again become an integral part of the German Empire where only Germans and “Germanizable” Slavs should be allowed to live.

Heydrich estimated that one half of the population in the Protectorate might be worthy of Eindeutschung or Germanification; the rest would be deported or killed. Some of his academic advisers began the strenuous process of measuring cranial characteristics and testing the eye colors of the Czechs, but times were not propitious for the experiment because the war required the exploitation of the entire labor force in the Protectorate. Only in the case of the Jews was deportation and death preferable to all other solutions.

Heydrich demonstrated his organizational genius by ruthlessly cracking down on all opposition in the Czech lands and by offering comparatively easy working and living conditions to those willing to participate in the war effort. His famous carrot and stick policy proved to be a great success. Czech workers were paid virtually the same salary, and often received better food rations, than those in the Old Reich.

Heydrich was not unpopular among the Czechs; witness his custom of driving to work in the same open car, on the same road, at the same time, and without any bodyguards and other protection. On May 27, 1942, he was fatally wounded by a bomb thrown by two Czechs who had been parachuted earlier from the United Kingdom specifically for the purpose of killing the Reich Protector. The circumstances of Heydrich’s assassination have been the subject of a great deal of literature. Most of the details have been known for quite some time, and yet Gewarth’s contribution to the subject is valuable because of his emphasis on the political meaning and consequences of this event. Gerwarth is very critical of Hugh Dalton, the British minister of economic warfare, as well as of the former and future Czech president Edvard Beneš and the Czechoslovak intelligence chief František Moravec, all of whom were behind the plot to kill Heydrich.

Dalton and Beneš wanted to see the war industry weakened in the Protectorate and became impatient with the extent of Czech collaboration, as well as with the weakness of the resistance movement. They believed that an act of terror on the part of some alleged Czech resistance fighters might bring about the necessary persecution for the Czechs to turn, at last, against the occupiers. In addition, by being able to demonstrate active resistance in his country, Beneš hoped to gain the permission of the Allied Powers for the postwar expulsion of the German minority from Czechoslovakia. And so British war planes dropped a few dozen armed exiles, by parachute, into the Protectorate. Although leaders of the Czech resistance movement, fearing their own annihilation, had desperately protested in London against the plan, the parachutists were ordered to go ahead, and two among them succeeded in assassinating the Reich Protector. Subsequently, the parachutists were hunted down and killed and, as an immediate act of retribution, the adult male population of Lidice village was exterminated. Thousands of other Czechs would follow them into the grave and many thousands more into concentration camps.

Heydrich’s funeral, and the many memorial services, surpassed in pomp and solemnity all such previous Nazi exercises. As for Czechoslovakia and the Allied cause, the assassination brought mixed results: whereas the monster was done away with, so was nearly the entire Czech resistance movement, thousands of whom were killed or sent to concentration camps. Factories in the Protectorate continued to produce weapons for the German army into the last days of the war, and there was hardly a safer and more comfortable place for a German soldier to be than in the Protectorate. Still, Beneš did gain Allied permission to expel nearly three million German speakers from Czechoslovakia in the course of which thousands of civilians were murdered.

As for Heydrich’s grand plan, it proved to be a total failure: there were to be no more expulsions and killings of the alleged enemies of Germany, and in the case of Czech-German relations the Germans turned out to be the absolute losers. As Chad Bryant has shown in his masterful Prague in Black: Nazi Rule and Czech Nationalism (2007), during the German occupation the Czechs succeeded in preserving their national pride as well as preparing for a brutal solution to the “German Question.” By expelling all Germans between 1945 and 1946, except some valuable miners, those married to ethnic Czechs, and most “half-breeds,” the Czech authorities turned Heydrich’s plan on its head and put an end to the centuries old Czech-German symbiosis. Theirs was indeed one of the most drastic and most brutal ethnic cleansings in European history.

Other East European countries matched the Czechoslovak effort, and thus nations which had generally not lifted a finger on behalf of their Jewish neighbors, or had even lent crucial assistance to the Final Solution, now turned with enthusiasm against their German neighbors. Having seized all Jewish property, East Europeans precipitated themselves on German property: lands, jobs, offices, shops, and dwellings, down to the silver spoons. This is definitely not what Reinhard Heydrich had in mind, although he could console himself in his grave that he had at least helped to solve the “Jewish Question” for Eastern Europeans. Gerwarth has chosen a sickening and heartbreaking topic for his research; he deserves praise for having accomplished his task without sensationalism and yet with great aplomb.

István Deák is an emeritus professor of history at Columbia University. His latest book is Essays on Hitler’s Europe (2001) and he is working on a manuscript on collaboration, resistance, and retribution in World War II Europe.