On Thursday, President Obama issued a long overdue statement calling for regime change in Syria, declaring that the “time has come for President Bashar Assad to step aside.” But will that call to action amount to anything in practice? The gestures that Obama has made, including ending the U.S. import of Syrian petroleum products—totaling some 6,000 barrels per day—are little more than symbolic changes of policy. On the other hand, though the use of military force hasn’t been explicitly removed from the table, it’s clear that the American government—not to mention the American public—has little appetite for another war in the Middle East.

Fortunately, there are plenty of policies that the United States could pursue, short of dropping bombs on Damascus, to hasten Assad’s fall. Even better, there’s no need to wait before implementing them.

Damascus is currently bankrolling its brutal crackdown by exporting the vast majority of its 150,000 barrels of oil per day to Europe, generating an estimated $7 to 8 million per day for Assad. If the United States were to be joined in its energy sanctions by the EU—which appears to be the direction in which EU officials are moving—it would prove a significant blow to the Syrian government.

Even these joint sanctions, however, would likely prove insufficient on their own. Without its proceeds from oil exports—which account for 30 percent of state revenues—the regime would be forced to burn more quickly through the $17 billion in foreign reserves it started with at the beginning of the revolt. But this process, according to some estimates, could take at least a year, and with the atrocities showing no sign of abating, that sort of time frame is simply too long. Worse still, there is no guarantee that these measures—even in place for years—would be successful in bankrupting and dislodging the regime. For example, Saddam Hussein’s Iraq was sanctioned by the UN in 1990 following the country’s invasion of Kuwait. These sanctions—and, later, the UN “Oil for Food” program—endured until U.S. forces toppled the regime in 2003.