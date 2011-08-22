Instead, we should think of immigration as an opportunity to improve our stock of human capital. Once we have re-established control of our southern border, we should set up recruiting offices looking for the best possible talent everywhere: from Mexico City to Beijing to Helsinki to Calcutta. We should offer green cards to foreign students upon their completion of degrees in science and engineering subjects at approved universities. The H-1B visa program should be expanded and strengthened. On the other hand, we should de-emphasize family reunification for immigrants already in the United States.

Australia and Canada have demonstrated the practicality and utility of skills-based immigration policies for many years. We should improve upon their example by using testing and other methods to apply a basic tenet of all human capital-intensive organizations that are managing for the long term: Always pick talent over skill. It would be great for America, as a whole, to have, say, 500,000 smart, motivated people move here each year with the intention of becoming citizens.

3. Prioritize science and technology. Every economically advanced society understands that technological innovation is a key to productivity growth. Trying to plan out the development of various technologies and sectors is a fool’s errand, but the relevant responsibilities of government are to help ensure that conditions for innovation are present, and to invest in appropriate science, technology, and infrastructure projects that would not make sense for a private actor.

We should dramatically increase the budgets of our most successful government and government-backed university R&D institutions: the National Institutes of Health, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), Caltech, and so on. We should be consciously elitist about reinforcing demonstrated technical excellence, while constantly experimenting with new entities and concepts—such as a DARPA analog focused on new energy technologies and prize-based competitions for achieving specified technical benchmarks open to all comers. Our funding mechanisms should be ruthless about killing off the majority of these new ideas that fail, and pointing a fire hose of money at those that succeed. We should have national technical projects at the scale of the moon landings or the War on Cancer, and should spend past the point of apparent waste. These investments would be synergistic with better education and immigration policies. We would reinforce our position as a magnet for talent, improve our pipeline of domestic talent, and mobilize both more effectively.

To be sure, the money for all of this has to come from somewhere. This is the “prioritize” part, none of which will be painless, and all of which is easier said than done. But there are a number of places where the money can be found. We should make funds available by scaling back our global military commitments, and reducing expenditures under various entitlements programs—for example, by taking some money that would have been spent on providing a given drug to patients under Medicare, and investing it instead in research to develop a better drug (and, not incidentally, create large, positive economic externalities). While not my preference, political reality likely means that taxes will also have to rise. Ideally, we would do this in the context of tax reform that trades extensive simplification for a small net revenue increase. Regardless of where we ultimately find the money, however, if we use it to enact an agenda like the one outlined above we can be confident that it will be money well spent.

Jim Manzi is a senior fellow at The Manhattan Institute, and the founder and chairman of an applied artificial intelligence software company.