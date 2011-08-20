Yet, the standing of some “failed” presidents has a way of improving over time. Decades later, certain decisions and policies appear essential, even prescient. Wilson lost his epic battle with the Republican-controlled Senate, but he had already done much to create several key institutions of the modern administrative state—the Federal Reserve, a strong anti-trust law, and the Federal Trade Commission—as well as signing laws that restricted child labor and established an eight-hour day for railroad workers. The Lyndon Johnson who sent hundreds of thousands of Americans into the quagmire of Indochina was also the chief executive who signed the Civil Rights and Voting Rights acts, launched Medicare and Medicaid, abolished the old quota system that discriminated against any immigrant who didn’t come from Western Europe, and created the Head Start program. Before Nixon’s paranoid crimes destroyed his presidency, he had endorsed the first Earth Day and set up both Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). When a future Congress gets around to passing a comprehensive, humane immigration bill, even George W. Bush will be hailed as a prophet.

Barack Obama is unlikely to be able to silence those predicting his downfall, at least in the near future. Every head of a government caught in the spiral of downturn and austerity that is afflicting nations on both sides of the North Atlantic, as well as Japan, is struggling, inevitably, to counter low poll numbers, an emboldened opposition, and the skepticism of the media.

But what Obama accomplished during his first two years in office—against a Republican party determined to destroy him—may yet restore his image as an effective leader. The Affordable Care Act, if it survives review by the Supreme Court and assaults in Congress, may (and should) be seen as a big step toward giving Americans what citizens of every other advanced industrial nation already enjoy—a system that regards medical care as a right and not a privilege reserved for those who can pay for it. Once Tea Partyism recedes, the Dodd-Frank bill, the auto company bailout, and perhaps even the 2009 stimulus may also be appreciated as sensible, if limited, attempts to restore public confidence at a time of economic dread. As David Leonhardt wrote in The New York Times last month, “When it comes to economics, we know that a market economy with a significant government role is the only proven model of success.” Most Americans will also praise the Obama administration for making it possible for homosexuals to serve openly in the military and accepting, however slowly, the legality of same-sex marriage. One sure way for presidents to secure the blessings of posterity is to advance equal rights for a persecuted minority.

All this suggests that Obama will have a better chance of buffering his historical reputation if he returns to the bold stance he promised during his 2008 campaign and largely stuck by until the midterm election. No major proposal to create jobs or do anything else to speed economic recovery will pass through the current Congress. Still, future historians as well as voters in 2012 are more likely to praise him if he makes a serious effort to reverse the nation’s decline than for trying to assuage his critics with timid rhetoric about civility and compromise. Obama will never be another FDR, but neither should he seek to emulate the unimpressive triumph of Silent Cal.

Michael Kazin is the author of American Dreamers: How the Left Changed a Nation, which will be published August 23. He teaches history at Georgetown University and is co-editor of Dissent.