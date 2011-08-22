Steve Benen thinks Republicans want to extend the payroll tax cut, but plan to hold it hostage to tax cuts for the rich:

If I had to guess, I’d say Republicans probably support an extension of the payroll tax cut, but just aren’t willing to say so. Why not? Because then they lose leverage — GOP officials know the White House wants this, and if they simply agree to pass the measure, they won’t get anything extra out of the deal. Hostage strategies have become an instinctual norm for Republicans.

I really don't think that's right. I don't think Republicans care at all about tax cuts for the middle class. Tax cuts for the middle class was the price the Bush administration and its GOP allies paid to get the tax cuts it really wanted in 2001. Then in 2003, when it had more leverage, the Republicans passed a tax cuts that benefited the rich almost exclusively.

Republicans have gone from viewing tax cuts for the middle class as a waste of money to viewing it as a positive threat. they have spent the last two years complaining that the bottom half of the income distribution doesn't pay enough taxes.

So, no I don't think GOP opposition to extending the payroll tax cut is a bluff. They really don't want to extend it. Now, whether they're willing to take the political heat for not extending it is another question. But they genuinely want to raise taxes on poor (and low-income) workers. Here's former American Enterprise Institute donor and former American Express CEO Harvey Golub complaining bitterly that some propose to raise his taxes while those freeloaders with low five figure income get off scot free: