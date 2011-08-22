Economist Peter Diamond is not sitting on the Federal Reserve Board, thanks to GOP opposition. But, at least today, the republic’s loss is The New Republic’s gain. This week TNR.COM is running a symposium on creative economic ideas and Diamond has contributed to it.

The headline on the article is “Want to Fix the Economy? Start With Social Security.” And that will probably surprise a lot of people. The expected shortfall in Social Security represents just a small portion of the liabilities that make up our future debt burden. (Health care costs, via Medicare and Medicaid, are the real problem.) And our immediate economic problem is finding some way to boost growth and reduce unemployment. Calls to reform Social Security, right now, sound suspiciously like calls to end the program under the guise of economic recovery legislation.

But the lefty Diamond (see photo above) is no enemy of Social Security or, more generally, social insurance. He’s a longtime defender of both and has, for years, been arguing for modest reforms that would strengthen the program while minimizing pain among beneficiaries. He was a staunch opponent of efforts to privatize Social Security, by diverting funds into private investment accounts. In fact, the discrediting of that idea is one reason Diamond thinks Social Security reform makes sense now: