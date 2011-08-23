The Weekly Standard's editorial moves beyond its familiar ritual of predicting victory and begins simply assuming it as settled fact:

In 2013, we’ll need action on the order of 1933 or 1981. Hoover, Carter, and Obama will go down in the history books as failed one-term presidents. Will Obama’s Republican successor be remembered as acting on the scale of FDR and Reagan?

As is always the case with Kristol, you have to examine anything he writes with the question in mind, what political end is he trying to achieve here? My guess is that this is part of his fervent campaign to draft Paul Ryan into the presidential race by persuading him that he'd likely win.