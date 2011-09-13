DO YOU EVER wonder why, in the United States, Greeks frequently operate coffee shops, Koreans and manicures go hand in hand, and the Jews traffic in diamonds? Clustering in one or another niche—what academicians call the ethnic economy—Greeks, Koreans, and Jews come to their respective trades not out of any particular affinity for food service, personal grooming, or luxury, but thanks, or no thanks, to highly specific and contingent circumstances. History, not happenstance, often explains why people take up certain occupations and not others.

Earlier generations of theorists thought it more a matter of character. In The Protestant Ethic and the Spirit of Capitalism, Max Weber famously related economic behavior to religion and the state of grace inhabited by good Protestants. In The Jews and Modern Capitalism, a less well known but equally influential text of the early twentieth century, Werner Sombart attributed the distinctive economic profile of the Jews to their supposed talent for abstraction, a talent they allegedly developed while wandering around in the desert. Exercises in demystification, both books sought to account for why, when it came to making a living, some groups succeeded while others failed.

Similarly, Alicia Oltuski’s book seeks to demystify a business known far and wide for its fidelity to discretion: the diamond trade. An industry where one’s word is one’s bond, and where bargaining rather than fixed prices are de rigueur, its geographical arc encompasses displaced persons camps in postwar Germany and treacherous diamond mines in South Africa, crowded stores on Manhattan’s 47th Street and the shiny showplaces of Las Vegas, where the “burning bulbs of hotel facades flickered like precious gems,” or so Oltuski effectively puts it. At once global and local, impersonal and intimate, the ins and outs of the diamond industry are grist for the writerly imagination.

Oltuski is up to the challenge. The daughter and granddaughter of men in the business, she brings an insider’s perspective to the proceedings as well as a keen eye for the telling incident and quirky personal trait. Carefully chosen details about her family’s relationship to the diamond industry are strewn throughout the book. We come to learn that the Oltuskis love to tool around in a Mercedes; that the author’s mother transforms herself into a glittering billboard for the family business by wearing lots of sparkly things to a wedding or a bar mitzvah, and that her father’s fear of being robbed spills over into other forms of protective behavior. “My father hid us from the world just as fiercely as he hid his stones,” Oltuski writes, noting how she was forbidden to attend the annual Israel Day parade lest she be a target for terrorists.