A few months ago, the Weekly Standard devoted a cover to portraying President Obama as a weak-kneed appeasenik. Unfortunately, the cover came out just as Obama announced the killing of Osama bin Laden.

So, a few months later, it seemed like it was safe to go back in the water, with this offering by former Bush administration Minister of Propaganda Pete Wehner:

The president’s foreign policy has been characterized by strained relations with our allies and weakness toward our enemies. He’s shown indifference to human rights and an eagerness to cede American sovereignty to international bodies. And he has been half-hearted in fighting the wars in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Libya.

There are a lot of people in Syria right now praying that the Standard uses its next issue to castigate Obama for having failed to depose Assad.