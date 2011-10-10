The Spiritual-Industrial Complex is a useful book, an evidence-driven meditation on religion and politics in the American vein. Herzog analyzes an overreach implicit to the spiritual-industrial complex: it resonated with old aspirations in American Protestantism and clashed with the secular preconditions of the American constitution. But the enormous scope of Herzog’s short book opens it to a variety of critical questions. The first concerns its old-fashioned method. Recent scholarship has accented the interaction between American foreign policy and the world it aspires to shape, while Herzog seems insistent on examining American diplomatic history through a purely American lens.

The Vietnam War is the one international episode that attracts Herzog’s sustained attention, and he rightly links Washington’s affection for Ngo Dinh Diem, South Vietnam’s ill-fated Catholic President, to religious folly of one kind or another. Here Herzog could have traversed a wider historical canvas, examining, for example, the Cold War relationship between South Korea and the United States. Syngman Rhee, South Korea’s first president, was a Protestant with many ties to American missionary activities in Asia, ties that fit him perfectly into America’s spiritualized foreign policy. Less intrinsically dramatic perhaps than the Vietnam War, such trans-national Christian allegiances carry real historical relevance.

In Western Europe, the rise of Christian Democracy also coincided with the evolution of the “spiritual-industrial complex” in the United States. Faith-based anti-communism played well on both sides of the Atlantic in the 1950s, and its constituent elements—government, media, intellect, and pulpit all tending in the same ideological direction—were not unique to the United States. Konrad Adenauer was (with qualifications) a theological-political analogue to Dwight Eisenhower: both Adenauer and Eisenhower saw Christianity as a crucial counterweight to Soviet communism and as a self-evident political factor within their respective countries. Herzog’s spiritual-industrial complex could be broadened conceptually from an American project to a project encompassing the West, a centuries-old construct to which Christianity was never peripheral.

Dissident movements in Eastern Europe and the Soviet Union constitute another missed international connection for Herzog’s argument. Truman and Eisenhower would have been thrilled to know of John Paul II. The constellation of anti-communism, Christianity, and nationalism that failed to materialize in South Vietnam later flourished in the Solidarity movement in Poland, sending political-religious ripples across Eastern Europe and Russia. To these constituencies America’s Christian anti-communism was a meaningful legacy. It was so meaningful to Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn, the greatest dissident of them all, that he came to America in the hope of seeing Christendom’s guardian angel first-hand. (He found, to his horror, an America debased by materialism and godlessness).

Herzog’s national narrative concludes with an America at odds with itself. Kennedy’s studied secularism would produce blue America, and the spiritual-industrial complex, once denied its hegemony over the mainstream, would shade into red on the electoral map. Truman’s cliché was transformed into Bill O’Reilly’s fighting words. For Herzog, the break-up of the spiritual-industrial complex is mirrored in the appearance of the Christian Right, whose missionary tones are not at all unprecedented in American foreign policy. Their modern origins lie, ironically, in a bipartisan initiative of the 1940s and ’50s. Though Herzog’s narrative is persuasive, it has the ring of history written backwards—from George W. Bush to Truman, as it were.