ANITA ALLEN STARTS her book by claiming that people do not care enough about their privacy, and that, in limited circumstances, the government should force people to keep information private that they would rather disclose—what she calls “unpopular privacy.” Such laws already exist for children, who are protected from websites that seek information from them, but have not been extended to adults. But adults blunder, too; and so the question arises whether the government should force individuals to keep intimate information private so that they do not later regret its disclosure. An affirmative answer might make people uneasy, especially liberals and libertarians, who do not believe that the government should act paternalistically. Allen sets herself the task of defending what she calls a type of “modest paternalism” where “unpopular privacy” is mandated.

But as Allen’s book proceeds, the reader looks in vain for the defense of “unpopular privacy.” She surveys privacy law, as well as various areas of the law that abut privacy law. She starts with seclusion, which is an aspect of privacy: people maintain privacy about their physical appearance by secluding themselves from the public. But of course no one thinks that seclusion should be mandatory, which is what might be implied by the “unpopular privacy” idea. Instead, Allen argues from the value of seclusion that telemarketing calls should be banned or at best subject to an opt-in procedure. People already can opt out from telemarketing calls through a national registry and can evade them by using caller ID, but Allen thinks that not enough people do so because they do not place sufficient value on their own privacy. So “unpopular privacy” means compelling or encouraging people to shield themselves from telemarketing calls. Allen does not explain how she knows that people value their privacy too little; maybe she cannot conceive of why anyone would welcome a telemarketing call.

The book continues in this vein. Allen considers different topics, many of them peripheral to the usual concerns about privacy, and draws conclusions that advance her thesis little or not at all. Writing about imprisonment, Allen calls it a system of forced privacy—an odd claim, given that prisoners enjoy virtually no privacy at all. Allen criticizes French laws that forbid Muslim women to wear religious garb in public. She disapproves of restrictions on nude dancing except where nude dancing can be shown to cause harm (and there is no evidence that it does). She approves of laws that require professionals like doctors to protect the confidential health information of clients or patients. Under the heading of racial privacy, she sympathizes with those who want to prevent government from collecting information about people’s race, but fears that if the government were forbidden to do so, affirmative action would be impossible. In a chapter on lifeblogs—blogs in which people record every detail of their life and widely publicize this information—Allen worries that lifeblogs will spoil the lives of their users and violate the privacy of people with whom they interact. Then Allen defends laws that protect the privacy of children who would otherwise disclose information to websites, and speculates about whether young adults should be subject to a similar mandate before concluding that it is not practical.

These various pieces do not fit together very well, but the upshot is clear: Allen thinks that the government should protect people’s privacy in all those uncontroversial cases where people want to protect their privacy, and should allow people to waive their privacy rights pretty much whenever they feel like it. The concept of “unpopular privacy,” the idea that people should be forbidden to waive privacy rights, falls by the wayside, except where telemarketing is concerned. In the chapters on nude dancing and modesty, for example, Allen simply makes the conventional liberal case for governmental non-interference with private choices except when they harm others. Since women who veil themselves and women who unveil themselves do not harm anyone, the government should not interfere with such choices. For Allen, the paternalistic impulses behind these laws are unjustified. Yet the whole point of the book is that a “modest paternalism” that forces people not to reveal information may be justified. It is peculiar, then, that Allen should devote so much space to criticizing paternalism as it appears in a major area of privacy law. Allen never seems to notice the tension between her position on nude dancing, veil-wearing, and other issues, and her position about unpopular privacy.