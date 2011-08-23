With Libyan rebels storming the city of Tripoli and the Qaddafi regime almost certain to fall, conversation has turned quickly to the question of what sort of government is likely to spring up in its stead. As our experience watching governments in East-Central Europe and the former Soviet Union transition from communism (both to democracy and autocracy) should tell us, the range of possible outcomes for the country is neither uniform nor inevitable. Indeed, the chances that Libya will make a successful democratic transition depend upon a number of discrete variables. Here are three that I think to be among the most important.

1. Outsiders versus Insiders. How much influence will members of the “Old Regime” be allowed to wield in the new Libya? This question pertains to both economic and political actors. In both cases, there is a very delicate trade-off (expounded upon expertly by John Gould in his new book, The Politics of Privatization) that needs to be negotiated. On the one hand, there will be demands for justice against those who helped maintain Qaddafi in power (and, in many cases, benefitted financially from doing so) for four plus decades, as well as a sincere concern that if the same people remain in power and in control of the economy after the transition, it will undermine Libyans’ faith in democracy and increase the appeal of non-democratic actors. On the other hand, incorporating at least some members of the “Old Regime” into a post-Qaddafi Libya offers the tantalizing appeal of a smoother transition, both due to the real knowledge and insight these actors have about how to run a state and the fact that this will decrease the pool of potential pro-Qaddafi insurgents who could seek to violently disrupt the new regime.

A particularly important question, in this regards, is what happens to members of Qaddafi’s security forces, with Iraq offering lessons about the dangers of simply sending soldiers from the old regime on their way. To be clear, there is not a correct answer to this trade-off, but how Libya negotiates it will likely have a major impact on how the country develops down the line.

2. The Immediate Security Situation. This is more of a lesson from Iraq than from the post-communist world, but we now know that the consequences of chaos from a security standpoint can be long-lasting. The received wisdom on Libya is that Qaddafi largely destroyed all elements of civil society. Combined with a high degree of uncertainty about what is happening to armaments collected by the Qaddafi regime (see here, here, and here), the possibility for rampant violence is real. One of the stories commonly told about the Balkan conflicts, meanwhile, is that communism helped suppress some long-standing conflicts between Bosnians, Croats, and Serbs, and the collapse of communism eventually allowed these grievances to be aired and to turn violent. While there has been a great deal of pushback against this academic theory, there is no reason to be complacent and simply assume there are not scores to settle in Libya after four decades of authoritarian rule. Either way, it is difficult to imagine a scenario where a successful democratic transition is made more likely by sustained inter-ethnic violence like we’ve seen in Iraq and Afghanistan.