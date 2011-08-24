President Obama’s second obstacle—disbelief that government can help on the jobs front—is a real challenge. He and every other policy maker in Washington have been talking past the public on this issue for months. To make a convincing pivot, he should avoid talking about debt and instead build the case for government’s integral role in the economy right now. Fortunately, there’s lots of evidence that the government can and does create jobs, and not just government jobs. The recent two-week shutdown of the Federal Aviation Administration provides one great and timely example. The shutdown led to furloughs for 4,000 federal workers, sure, but another 70,000 private transportation and construction workers were also laid off of projects they were completing for the agency.

Our states and cities may provide an even more resonant argument right now. Every month, for the past 12 months, the private sector has added jobs (1.8 million), while cities and towns, still in budget-cutting mode, have shed the jobs of teachers, cops, and sanitation workers (340,000). This is creating a needless drag on our economy and preventing job growth from outpacing the growth of the workforce. No matter how stubborn people’s attitudes may seem, the president can’t let public opinion stop him. On this one, he’s got to try to change minds.

Of course, that still leaves Obama with roadblock number three: convincing Congressional conservatives to sign a jobs bill. How can he possibly change those minds? Fact is, he can’t. But neither can he let that reality dictate his path.

Instead, he should develop a tightly focused, resonant jobs agenda which he presents to America as the way forward, from now through the election and beyond. He should tell the people that he’s put the debt ceiling, the budget deficit, baselines, and credit ratings behind him. He knows what families care about right now: their jobs, their paychecks, their living standards.

He’s already been making this case regarding the extension of the payroll tax holiday and unemployment benefits. Those are already in the system, but they expire at the end of this year, and to let them do so would create a dangerous air pocket that we must avoid at all costs (I calculate that, together, these measures could shave 0.6 off of the 2012 unemployment rate—i.e., that rate would be 8.9 percent in the fourth quarter of 2012 without them; 8.3 percent with them).