Ohio man steals truck so he can ram through the wall of a sex shop and steal a synthetic vagina:

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio—

Deputies in Lorain County are on the lookout for a man who pulled a 'crash and grab' with a stolen tractor-trailer truck in an AdultMart and stole an $800 sex toy.

"Definitely weird. It's kind of crazy to steal a vehicle that's that expensive to break into a story to get some kind of sex toy," said Det. Tony Kovacs, with the Lorain County Sheriff's Department.

Incredibly -- or, this being Ohio, not so incredibly -- that is merely the second-stupidest theft attempt on that very AdultMart of Lorain County, Ohio. The stupidest occurred in 2009 is captured on surveillance video:

Ohio.