

The debate over whether we need another stimulus and, if so, what kind, has generally focused on employment. Whether it’s a question of hundreds of billions versus mere billions of dollars, or of infrastructure spending versus tax cuts, the bottom line is always the same: Will it create jobs? And that’s entirely appropriate. A faster growing economy with higher employment will benefit everybody, starting with the people who don’t have jobs right now.

But a well-designed recovery plan should do more than merely reduce unemployment. It should also ease the suffering that goes with joblessness. And that’s no small thing, as a new report from the Commonwealth Fund reminds us.

The report, published on Wednesday, is based on the Fund’s biennial survey on health insurance. This time, the survey writers had the good sense to ask questions about whether people had lost their jobs recently – and, if so, what they did about health care. Then they extrapolated from those results to estimate the effects of joblessness on the entire population.

The results were sobering: Of the roughly 15 million Americans who lost jobs with health benefits between 2008 and 2010, more than half ended up without health insurance because they could no longer find affordable coverage. Among those newly uninsured, nearly three-quarters postponed or skipped recommended medical care because of cost. The newly uninsured also experienced other negative financial consequences, although overall they didn’t seem markedly worse off financially than the people who held onto their coverage. It appears, in other words, that most people coped primarily by getting less medical attention or carrying more medical-related debt.