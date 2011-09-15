After September 11, a rough consensus developed in America about what had happened to us. The day itself was horrific: A great national melancholy filled the voids in lower Manhattan. Before there were geopolitical implications and debates about how to respond, there was grief and the simple fact of human death on a massive scale: people jumping from the Twin Towers and then the buildings falling, crushing thousands of people inside. The suffering was not a matter of ideology. It was sickening in the most basic human terms. In its wake, Americans were heartbroken and angry and terrified. And they were right to be.

Yet September 11 was also a matter of politics. Everyone knew, even as they were still reeling from the awful nature of what they just witnessed, that the question of what to do next would be a political question. Initially, there was broad consensus about what that response should look like: a campaign to disable Al Qaeda and remove the Taliban from power. None of this was controversial at the time, and President Bush, at least at first, carried out these objectives ably.

But Bush did one other thing as well. This, too, was not controversial at the time; but, unlike his other actions, it has become deeply controversial in the years since. He began using the word “freedom” in connection with the attacks, implying that there were deep ideological matters at stake in Al Qaeda’s decision to target us. “Tonight, we are a country awakened to danger and called to defend freedom,” he told a joint session of Congress nine days after the attack. He went on to describe Al Qaeda terrorists as “enemies of freedom” and to say that “they hate our freedoms.” On the day several weeks later that Bush ordered the invasion of Afghanistan, he told Americans that “we defend not only our precious freedoms, but also the freedom of people everywhere to live and raise their children free from fear.”

Ten years later, no politician talks this way. The left long ago stopped speaking about foreign policy in terms of “freedom,” given the word’s association with Bush. From Democrats, there is now talk that the United States must learn to play a humbler role in world affairs—even though that means enemies of freedom, such as China and Russia and even Iran, might come to play a larger one. On the right, a certain mix of isolationism and self-interest—against human rights, against foreign aid, against humanitarian intervention—appears to be carrying the day. Tea Party favorite Michele Bachmann has made clear that her approach to foreign policy will consist of a deep xenophobia toward Muslim Americans fused with a preference for dictators like Hosni Mubarak who pose no direct threat to us.