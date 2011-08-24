The openness of Arad’s design is a response to the openness of the city. The pride of place that he gives to trees and water in his scheme reminds us that the closest thing to a true center Manhattan may have is the great expanse of Central Park, where the people are invited to wander. There is something in the spirit of Arad’s design that brings to mind Henry James’s description, when he returned to the United States in 1904, of Grant’s Tomb in Riverside Park. The tomb, he wrote in The American Scene, was “without pomp and circumstance...unguarded and unenclosed, the feature of the prospect and the property of the people, as open as a hotel or a railway-station to any coming and going, and as dedicated to the public use as builded things in America...only can be.” Of course nothing can any longer be as open as James described Grant’s Tomb, because the terrorists also know about freedom of access. But Arad’s design seems very much an invitation to come and to go. By comparison, so James remarked, Napoleon’s tomb in the Invalides in Paris, on which Grant’s Tomb was modeled, was “a holy of holies, a great temple jealously guarded and formally approached.”

The intuition that the arts, not only painting and sculpture but also literature and music and dance, can be expressions of democratic and pluralistic experience was originally a European intuition. But in London, Paris, Berlin, and St. Petersburg, the new possibilities were always set against a backdrop of monuments and other works of art that asked to be, to borrow James’s words, a “holy of holies, a great temple jealously guarded and formally approached.” Even in New York, which embraced the modern mandate to regard art as first and foremost the public expression of private feeling, older questions remained about the obligation of the arts to larger social and political forces, even if the Church and the State were sometimes replaced by the People. Meyer Schapiro’s assertion, in 1957, that the artist must “cultivate his own garden as the only secure field in the violence and uncertainties of our time,” though embraced by many, struck others as an aesthete’s escapism, especially when they were confronted with the assassinations of the 1960s and the Vietnam war, and later with 9/11 and Abu Ghraib. Whatever one wants to call it—political art, protest art—New York has had its fair share of it. Much of it is easily dismissed. Eric Fischl’s sculpture of a falling or tumbling figure, conceived to commemorate the deaths at the twin towers, registers as a sentimental anecdote, in no way equal to the challenge of its dark occasion. But it is not so easy to dispose of the impulses that lay behind Barnett Newman’s decision to commemorate the American protests against the Vietnam war with a sculpture, Lace Curtain for Mayor Daley, that consisted of an ascetic grid of barbed wire; although Newman’s work, too, makes of art a means rather than an end.

No catastrophe, including 9/11, can justify the subordination of art to lessons and messages—art becoming a medium for the communication of certain ideas, rather than what it must always remain, which is a form of communication with ideas of its own. Art’s power in the face of tragedy is owed to metaphor and metamorphosis as agents of catharsis. The only work of art done in modern times that strikes me as even approaching the challenges of 9/11 is Picasso’s Guernica, painted in a matter of weeks in the spring of 1937 in response to the aerial bombardment of the Basque town by German fighter planes, and exhibited that summer at the Spanish Pavilion of the Paris International Exposition. There is a combination of grandeur and intimacy in Guernica that feels right for the memory of 9/11, a sense of catastrophe that does not overwhelm or eradicate the quality of individual response, the pain of the particular, so unforgettably registered in Picasso’s howling mouths and clenched or outstretched hands.

Picasso’s shattering of the natural order is radical enough to take the measure of the terrorists’ radical evil, while the classicizing strain in his imagination, by turning each horrific incident into a heroic fragment, provides some uneasy solace. Picasso does not revel in horror the way certain twentieth-century Expressionists, such as Otto Dix and José Clemente Orozco, are wont to do. The formal eloquence that he brings to his terrifying subject matter does not aggrandize the suffering so much as it brings some order to the chaos. What struck me as I looked at Guernica and thought about 9/11 was that Guernica was not so much a protest picture as it was an elegy, a lamentation. The bodiless head in the foreground of Guernica is suspended between catastrophe and commemoration, an image of immediate human pain that before our eyes turns into a classical statue, an allegory of human suffering that one might have found in the home of an Athenian philosopher.

It should not surprise us that Guernica, which has so often been seen as prefiguring the horrors of the London Blitz, Pearl Harbor, the Dresden bombings, and Hiroshima and Nagasaki, should come to mind when one thinks of 9/11. Long before 2001, Guernica’s history was knit into the history of New York, where it was exhibited at the Museum of Modern Art from 1939 to 1981, first deposited by Picasso for safekeeping during the war and then left in Manhattan, so he said, until the Fascists should no longer rule Spain. In New York, the mural—which had initially struck some on the Spanish Left as too personal and abstract to adequately represent the Republican cause—came to define, for the museumgoing public, the artist’s engagement with society. But for New York’s avant-garde painters, especially in the 1940s, Guernica’s meaning may have been more equivocal, suggesting that the artist could only succeed by reframing public experience in a private language. For artists, the lesson of Guernica was not so much about the necessity of responding to catastrophe, but about the necessity, in the wake of catastrophe, of going back into the studio, of continuing the work of abstracting and structuring and formalizing one’s feelings. The echoes of Guernica’s monochromatic palette and jagged, puzzle-like yet explosive forms can be found in the work of Pollock, de Kooning, Kline, Motherwell, Pousette-Dart, and countless other artists. They all must have known the story, published by Alfred Barr in 1943, that Picasso, living in occupied Paris, had been visited by a German official who on leaving his studio had noticed a photograph of Guernica and said, “Ah, Monsieur Picasso, so it was you who did that.” To which Picasso replied: “No, you did.” He was insisting on the essential distinction between art and reality, and perhaps suggesting that the artist’s responsibility was for the painting, and nothing more.