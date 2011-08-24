Sometimes, awaiting sleep, or on walks along the river to the Battery, pieces of the day come back. They are never in any order, since memory is a highlight film. But there again are the people, tiny in the high distance, leaping into the empty air beside the smoking North Tower. There on Vesey Street, on the corner of Church, is an immense tire from one of the planes that smashed into the North Tower, and, beside the curb in front of a luncheonette, a pair of women’s shoes and a spilled container of coffee. I can hear the screaming sounds of emergency: sirens, bells, blurry bullhorns. I hear the young policeman telling me: “They just hit the fucking Pentagon!” I see the burning South Tower begin to lean to the east, as if trying to cross Church Street, then right itself, to come straight down in a blinding, thumping eruption of smoke and dust, accompanied by a high-pitched eerie choral sound that must have come from humans falling to their deaths. And in the opaque whiteness, I’m trying to find my wife, Fukiko. Right behind me. Except she isn’t. And I’m shoved into a building, and Fukiko is not there, and I can’t push back through the crowding mass, and the glass doors lock behind us. I’m trapped, with two dozen others. And where is my wife? Fukikooooo.

After 20 trapped minutes, I hear a glass door smashed by a fireman. I step into the whiteness of the changed world. The white tombstones behind St. Paul’s Chapel. The whiteness of Broadway and City Hall Park. White trees. White sidewalks. I am again entering the doorways of stores. Calling my wife’s name. I enter a whitened bus where some of the injured have been taken. She’s not there. Then I am walking north on Broadway, and reach our block below Canal Street. I unlock the front door. Across the vestibule the elevator stops, the doors slide open. There she is. Alive. She had come home, trying to find me. We weep and hold each other tight.

That first night, and in the days that followed, we experienced something sensually new to all New Yorkers: the stench of death. The fires were still burning at Ground Zero, as they would for weeks, and the air was stained with the odor of melting steel, burning wood, burning plaster, burning paper, and the burning fragments of smashed human bodies. If you lived in Westchester or Wasilla, September 11 was a very different experience than it was if you lived in downtown Manhattan or parts of Brooklyn across the harbor. The prevailing winds in those first days carried dust and stench to the east. The stench would be there when you passed into sleep. It was there when you awoke.

And yet, on September 12, New Yorkers began finding their way to work. I know one short-order cook who came all the way from Sunset Park by bicycle—and kept doing so for weeks. Others car-pooled and walked. Work, after all, has always been the most important four letter word in New York. On the days after the mass homicides, there was a kind of heroic fatalism in many people, allied with defiance.