I was in bed at a New York hotel when my stock trader called to say that one of the Twin Towers had been hit by an airplane. “A horrible accident,” he surmised, adding “unprecedented” to the presumption. He told me to turn on the “tube,” such nomenclature dating him as middle-aged. The phone rang again: “The second tower is on its way down. And, of course, this means it is no accident at all.” Which was my intuition as soon as I’d heard the first terrible tidings. Moreover, I knew instinctively who’d done the dreadful deed; and it wasn’t a new version of the Unabomber. Indeed, if anybody had had time to poll the public on who was responsible for the death of 3,000 before they had been told, a vast majority would have concluded that it was Muslim extremists. Everybody knew, although some of the discombobulated newscasters were afraid to say unless or until it was “confirmed” by authority. News of other related disasters began to filter in: the airplane that crashed into the Pentagon and the one that slammed into the deserted field in Pennsylvania.

Where was my family? There was no horrible news from Boston, except, to be sure, that one of the fated airplanes had taken off from security-hapless Logan Airport with Mohamed Atta and his satanic comrades on board. (They had been on various “alert” lists. But nobody checked any of them.) I could make no contact with my wife until much later in the day. My son and his girlfriend (now married and the parents of two children) were in Paris and were kept there for days until the skies cleared, so to speak—even as James Baker was able to arrange a private jet flight for an exit from the United States for the many bin Laden kin who had settled in our country. My daughter, who then lived two blocks from the World Trade Center, was in a dentist’s chair somewhere on the Upper East Side, although we didn’t know this for several hours until cellular phone service was more or less restored. Before that, I’d spoken with my son-in-law, the first in the family to succeed in making contact. He’d gone in pursuit of his wife, having joined that seemingly endless trek of New Yorkers who were marching north, a bit dazed, to the Upper East and West Sides, while others were traipsing laterally to Brooklyn, Long Island, and New Jersey.

My mother-in-law, Eve Curie, nearing 100, was still very fit and very much with it. So our skeletal family went out to dinner at what was normally a subdued and very formal French restaurant. This night, the room was filled with agitated conversation. The waiter added to our own emotions: “We are all Israelis now,” he said, the desperate cliché of the first days, more or less true. But Eve, a member of the resistance during World War II, a Free French volunteer and close to General de Gaulle, piped up from her habitual Pouilly Fumé, and declared: “Never say ‘all.’ There will always be people who side with the enemies of civilization. And many more who will, for advantage, out of fear or by disposition, underestimate their threat. At dinner parties in Paris after the war, they sat smug, as if they had always been right: ‘See, we are still here.’ Later, many of them underestimated the communist evil, too. I knew them. I was a Gaulliste and, then, I was against de Gaulle. You remember, Marty—don’t you?—I was deputy to the first NATO secretary-general, Lord Ismay.” Not a bad summation for a centenarian who had lived intimately the whole horridly ideological century, a risk-taking anti-fascist and an anticommunist, both. This omits her mother (of whom she was the biographer), the incarnation of selfless science, the first woman to touch and to be touched by the atom, because she had herself also envisioned it. Back in her apartment, Eve pulled out of a drawer photographs of her mother, Marie Curie, of her father, Pierre Curie, and then with a slight tremor handed me her little treasure, the Cross of Lorraine, evoking at once Joan of Arc and the fight for the freedom of France.

The enormity of the catastrophe had not quite penetrated until the next morning, when, as if in some cruel but haphazard ritual, we began on television to meet the dead and their families. That night, I went to Union Square, always a bustling hippie place but then with a tamped-down sobriety, and from there to the West Village, where bonds of solidarity cut across class and race, religion and affect. America had been sorely wounded, and we were tending to her care. A burly policeman carried an old drunk to a bench and gave him an apple. A small legion of young people carried bunches of flowers to a fire station in tribute to the first responders, of which there were nearly 350 dead firefighters and 60 police. (I thought then and I think now of how much our society really owes these folks in every city and village in the country.) Not for years before, and not since, had there been such a palpable sensation of camaraderie. What appeared was a good deal of patriotic feeling in the streets, of ardor for country, which, if truth be told, had become altogether alien to some progressive intellectuals who try to set the mood for many others, a mood of guilt and self-reproach. Love of country was just a joke to such people.