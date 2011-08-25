What’s less understandable—or forgivable, at least—is the total dismissal of the Perry higher education agenda by Democrats and members of the left. Perry’s antagonists are completely upfront about their intentions. One recently-formed opposition group declared that the governor’s plans for “dramatically expanding enrollment while slashing tuition” are “decidedly the wrong way.” Making college more accessible and affordable is, of course, the foundation of progressive higher education policy. Yet Democrats in Texas have almost uniformly denounced Perry’s plans. The left-leaning Texas Monthly declared that “Rick Perry is waging an undeclared war on higher education.”

Reforms that cut college costs and improve teaching ought to be supported by college students. The liberal Center for American Progress has been a leader in organizing progressive college students and pushing for more generous Pell grants and student loans. Yet when The Washington Post published a lengthy article about Perry’s reforms, the ThinkProgress blog simply ran the piece through the standard Republican presidential candidate critique machine, concluding that because many of Perry’s board appointees had contributed to his election campaigns, and because evaluating faculty productivity seems vaguely business-like, the whole thing was just an attempt to turn public universities into evil, for-profit colleges.

The problems that Perry is trying to solve—bad teaching, unaccountable public institutions, soaring college costs—disproportionately hurt the first generation, low-income, and minority students that liberals should be most interested in helping. His call to disrupt traditional business models with low-cost, technology-driven alternatives reflects the ethos of the netroots movement that has come to dominate progressive politics. Yet one Firedoglake writer opined that Perry was “casually sacrificing the human pursuit of knowledge to the gods of a craven capitalism.”

This yawning gap between the best interests of the progressive constituency and the consensus opinion among progressive elites flows from confusion combined with self-interest. While research universities are largely populated by left-leaning faculty and students, the institutions themselves are essentially conservative. They are established, wealthy, powerful, and determined to stay that way. Normally, liberals see institutions with those qualities as targets for reform. But most people who occupy positions of influence within the media and political spheres got there by way of attending just such a university. Progressives tend to be enthusiastic about sticking it to every available Man other than the one who conferred their prized college degree. People who are born with an abundance of genetic, financial, and social advantages are least susceptible to the profound academic and managerial shortcomings of higher education. It’s the marginal students who get hurt when costs rise and teaching is neglected. But those people tend not to work for legislatures, think tanks, and magazines.

Of course, conservatives don’t help matters by mounting David Horowitz-style campaigns against alleged radicals and communists in the professoriate. Those kind of silly attacks are used to tar the motivations of Republicans with a genuine interest in making public colleges and universities work better. And Perry’s reforms have not been without missteps, including numerous inaccuracies in the original spreadsheets analyzing faculty productivity. To be useful for making tenure and other decisions, faculty productivity measures would need to account for factors like small graduate school class sizes and the way academic disciplines differ in their connection to sources of external funding.

Other ideas, like tying faculty pay to anonymous end-of-course student evaluations, reflect the right spirit but need refinement. In introductory courses taught at the Air Force Academy, for example, professors teaching different sections share a common curriculum and grade exams collectively, allowing instructors to be evaluated based on students’ grades and success in subsequent advanced courses in the same subject. There’s no reason other public institutions—which all teach the same intro classes, often badly—couldn’t use the same approach.

But the obstacles to reforming higher education run much deeper than the failure to adopt a few best practices. Progressives have invested great effort in improving K-12 schools on behalf of low-income and minority students. Yet they refuse to acknowledge that the very same students often go on to colleges and universities that are bad at teaching and increasingly overpriced. The left has bought into a false narrative holding that American colleges and universities need nothing more than increased funding and freedom from public scrutiny. That means that the only policymakers with the will to pursue authentic higher education reform are people like Rick Perry. That such an illiberal man is doing more to help college students than his Democratic peers should give pause to anyone with a genuine commitment to promoting progressive higher education.

Kevin Carey is the policy director of Education Sector, a think tank in Washington, D.C.