The backyard wall

stands guard between me

and the cemetery

on the other side.

My garden haven

is a riot of color,

red-hot pokers stoked

like flaming swords.

The far side is devoid

of life, headstones drab

as concrete slabs

of high-rise flats;

a living death: freedom

of expression is withheld,

travel rights suppressed;

scarcities abound.