She says, there is another city, exactly like this:

same sardonic cat, complacent dog, fat-chested sparrow

trilling its brains out before daybreak, identical abandon

and thrilling sorrow, familiar machinery chuffing

in darkness—belt sander, leaf blower, radial arm saw.

But that world is Queens, this is Brooklyn.

The law is like wind; it has no self.

There Frank Viola stars, here Julio Franco.

Here light is a wave, there a particle.

Here we marry, we grow old in a tiny house

with a porch swing and complicated locks.

There, you plod through deserted chain stores

in search of someone you cannot know. Here

the names of God, blurted from passing cars.

There, the milk truck and its loud crate of empties

This poem originally appeared in the September 15, 2011 issue of the magazine.