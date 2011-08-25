The classic western High Noon culminates with a scene in which the hero, a retired sheriff played by Gary Cooper, finally confronts the dangerous gang that’s descended upon the unsuspecting town of Hadleyville. The townspeople remain in the background throughout the climactic fight, passive and frightened. Whether Hadleyville will be saved is solely in the hands of the outsider: his wisdom, his courage, his determination.

Most of the policy debates in recent years on international intervention seem to have been framed around that famous plotline. Foreign powers—the soldiers and civilian nation builders from the United States and Europe—have often been cast as the lone heroes, upon whose determination the fates of entire nations depend. Ordinary Bosnians, Kosovars, Iraqis, Afghans, and now Libyans have been regarded as bystanders, dependent on the decisions of those who came to their rescue. (Some locals, of course, have been cast as villains, members of threatening gangs—whether Balkan nationalists, Baathists, or Taliban—that need to be vanquished.)

But as flattering as this narrative is for potential interveners, it doesn’t always serve the populations in need. (Which is not to say that it serves the outsiders either: Gary Cooper didn’t have the option of withdrawing from Hadleyville if the costs got too high.) The last twenty years has seen a series of humanitarian interventions and nation-building experiments initiated by the West—the successful military intervention in Libya being only the latest—but our conversations about them have often been badly distorted. Nation-building projects are sometimes necessary, but the West's ineffectual and narcissistic debates are not. Rather than obsessing over the size of our own role in such interventions, we should learn to pay deference to the local capabilities and local knowledge of the foreign countries we are trying to help.

DIFFERENT THINKERS ARTICULATE the task of the heroic nation-builder in different ways, from advocates of humanitarian intervention who are motivated by moral responsibility, to neo-conservative geo-strategists who see failed states as a global security threat. But it's common to believe that success is a matter of good preparation and adequate resources: outputs, essentially, are assumed to be determined by one’s own inputs.