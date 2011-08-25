Each year, Money magazine sets out to identify the “100 Best Places to Live in America.” As we noted when we reviewed the magazine’s 2009 list here, the American appetite for rankings and hometown pride drives a plethora of such lists.

Reflecting America’s “small town” mythology and nostalgia, Money’s focus in both 2009 and 2011 was on small-to-medium sized communities (populations between 8,500 and 50,000) with a desirable location (within 60 miles of a major airport) and a modicum of diversity (less than 95 percent white). (In 2010, Money’s list looked at “small cities,” with similar criteria but a population range from 50,000 to 300,000.)

The continued economic and social impact of the recession and our stagnating economic recovery has dramatically changed the way that Americans work, live and play--and thus what we value in our neighborhoods and communities.

Does Money’s latest analysis reflect this shift? Comparing the 2009 and 2011 lists, we see a mixed picture: