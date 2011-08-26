Dominique Strauss-Kahn will return to a very different France from the one he left. The country’s state TV network reported that his personal approval rating, which stood at 52 percent prior to his arrest, had plummeted to 28 percent by the time all the charges against him were dismissed this week. Yet the top echelon of the Socialist Party has greeted the news from New York as though dismissal were equivalent to acquittal. Party leader Martine Aubry, who might not be a presidential candidate today had Strauss-Kahn not been arrested, expressed her “happiness” for DSK and his family, saying “we must now reflect on the truth of the facts, respect for individuals, for those presumed to be victims or guilty, and respect for justice”—as if lavishing “respect” all around made it unnecessary to comment on what the poll revealed: that many French citizens who had once supported Strauss-Kahn had changed their minds in light of what they had learned over the past three months.

In short, the aftermath of the affair seems to be confirming the existence of a very deep split between the French political elite and ordinary citizens. The man—and perhaps even more, the woman—in the street care about the character of their leaders, while the “establishment” prefers to stress its own competence by portraying DSK as a figure whose acute mind and broad international experience are indispensable to France.

FOLLOWING THE DISMISSAL of DSK’s charges, the French political elite were quick to pivot to his much needed economic expertise in a time of crisis. Jean-Marie Le Guen, a Socialist close to Strauss-Kahn, hoped that his friend would soon return to share his views on the financial crisis, a subject “on which many people are waiting for his thoughts.” Manuel Valls, a candidate for the presidency whose centrist positioning would have pitted him directly against Strauss-Kahn, opined that DSK’s “analysis and expertise” would be “necessary, useful, and beneficial for the left and for France.” And Pierre Moscovici, who is heading up the campaign of another Socialist centrist, François Hollande, announced that “this case is closed. … It’s behind him. Afterwards, everyone can have his own moral judgments about this or that.”

Of course, not even Strauss-Kahn’s most zealous supporters are suggesting that he try to get back into the presidential race. Mr. Le Guen suggested that he take some time to “rest and rebuild his life” after his ordeal. And the newspaper Mediapart observed that it will be difficult for Strauss-Kahn, if he does return to public life, to avoid one simple question: “What happened in Room 2806?” But the six candidates currently in the race for the Socialist Party nomination have been careful not to invoke the letter of the party rules against him. He may have missed the filing deadline, Mr. Hollande allowed, but if he wished to get back into the race, who would dare oppose him?