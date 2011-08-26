Following some musical entertainment, John Jaggers of the Northern Virginia Tea Party was up next. “We’d like to thank the members of the press,” he began. “I guess you can see now that we’re not all terrorists.” The crowd laughed. “The leader of the Tea Party Federation, Ron Wilcox, is establishing what we call Tea Party 2.0,” Jaggers said. “Tea Party 1.0 was all about protesting and challenging the powers that be. … Tea Party 2.0 is to take care of the folks who didn’t listen and replace them with people who will.”

Each of the candidates running for office in 2012 had a minute to give their spiel. “When I became a citizen, I took an oath,” said Tito Muñoz, who is running for the Virginia State Senate. “And the oath was to defend this country and this nation and the Constitution. And it says very clearly, against all enemies, foreign and domestic. I finish this with: I know who the domestic enemies are.” The crowd ate it up.

Ann Bunn, introduced as a “proud mother of two happily married U.S. marines,” had come all the way from Andover, Pennsylvania to speak. “A few weeks ago, America was branded a credit risk because, said the president, you folks, the Tea Party, obstructed him,” Bunn said. The crowd laughed. She reminded them that Vice President Joseph Biden had called the Tea Party “terrorists,” and Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid had predicted the Tea Party would soon fade away. But the most notable insult was from McCain: “John McCain’s senate speech, gleefully and endlessly reported by a jubilant mainstream news media, included his worst epithet, the very best punch in our nose that he could think of. He called us a bunch of, quote, Tea Party hobbits, unquote,” Bunn said with delight. “Well now, I rather fancy that, actually, so now you can find us at facebook.com/teapartyhobbits.”

Then O’Donnell took the podium, thanking Bunn for lightening the mood. “Especially after the not-so-nice liberal media going after us once again, we needed that laugh, so really, I was cracking up,” O’Donnell said. Embracing her outsider status, she argued that “we’ve got to remember that ever since the founding of our country and the abolitionist movement, it’s been because of troublemakers, who the establishment patted on the heads and said, ‘Well, that’s nice, you little naïve person, you go ahead and stick to your principles.’” And when she got around to the “establishment,” she didn’t mince words: It’s “an eagerness, a willingness to step on people, to compromise your principles in order to get ahead,” she warned. “It exists in those who have made it and those who are still trying to make it.”

O’Donnell argued that both America and the Tea Party were at a crossroads: The Tea Party was the stirrings of a second American Revolution, as she claimed it had been dubbed in the British press. “Do we want to have the same fate as the first American Revolution, which was very successful, and we endured the struggles to go on to independence?” O’Donnell asked. “Or the fate of the French Revolution, where they just changed one form of tyranny for another?” “Exactly,” someone in the audience replied. “I don’t have a check,” a woman behind me whispered to her friend.