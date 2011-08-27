This article is a contribution to 'Is There Anything That Can Be Done? A TNR Symposium On The Economy.' Click here to read other contributions to the series.

Most adults know that there is no Santa Claus. They should also know that there was no stock market crash associated with Standard and Poor’s downgrade of U.S. government debt. However, because powerful interests want to spread misinformation about the downgrade, people are likely to be much better informed about Santa Claus. Righting public perception about this recent history isn’t just an idle exercise—it’s the only way to keep our social welfare programs off the chopping block.

Once the S&P downgrade happened, politicians were quick to link the agency’s decision to the tumult in the stock market. However, a little common sense shows that this chain of logic is simply not true. The S&P downgrade was most immediately a statement that U.S. government debt is more risky than had previously been believed. If anyone took S&P seriously, then it would mean that they attach a higher risk premium to holding U.S. government debt. This is the exact opposite of how the financial markets reacted, however. Bond prices soared as the yields on U.S. Treasury bonds fell to near record lows. It was as though the markets with one loud yell screamed out “we spit on your downgrade, S&P!”

So why did the stock market plunge on Monday? Most people in Washington don’t know about it, but there is a currency across the Atlantic called the “euro.” The euro was on the edge of collapse because the debt crisis that was affecting some of the smaller governments was spreading to eurozone giants such as Spain and Italy. It will be very expensive to support the debt of these countries. On the other hand, if they are allowed to default it would be a massive blow to the European banking system. This would likely set off the same sort of chain reaction and freezing up of the financial system that we saw after Lehman collapsed in September of 2008. It is not surprising that the very realistic fear of another worldwide financial collapse would send the stock market tumbling.